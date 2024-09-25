News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Brook leads England to impressive ODI win over AUS

Brook leads England to impressive ODI win over AUS

Last updated on: September 25, 2024 01:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: England's Harry Brook celebrates after reaching his century against Australia. Photograph: Lee Smith

A superb maiden ODI century by new captain Harry Brook led England to a dominant, rain-shortened DLS victory over Australia on Tuesday to keep the five-match series alive with two to play.

 

Australia, seeking a 15th successive ODI win, overcame difficult early conditions to post 304, with Steve Smith hitting a patient 60 and Aaron Hardie (44) and Alex Carey (77 not out) cutting loose in the final 10 overs.

IMAGE: England's Harry Brook and Will Jacks in action vs Australia. Photograph: Lee Smith

Leading 2-0 they must have thought a series-clinching third was on the cards when England slumped to 11-2, but Brook and Will Jacks built an excellent partnership of 156 to swing it their way.

After Jacks went for 84, Liam Livingston smashed a quick unbeaten 33 as Brook moved serenely on to 110 but, on 254-4 with 51 needed from 74 balls, the rain began and England were eventually awarded a 46-run victory under a DLS calculation that had produced a revised target of 209 after their 37.4 overs.

IMAGE: Australia's Aaron Hardie in action against England. Photograph: Lee Smith

The fourth match of the series is at Lord's on Friday, with the last in Bristol on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bangladesh in turmoil! Will Shakib be arrested?
Bangladesh in turmoil! Will Shakib be arrested?
Pakistan batters 'afraid' of pace'?
Pakistan batters 'afraid' of pace'?
Indian women ready to conquer the world
Indian women ready to conquer the world
Sparks fly in IOA as Sahdev Yadav takes on PT Usha
Sparks fly in IOA as Sahdev Yadav takes on PT Usha
Kangana wants to bring back farm laws, Cong says...
Kangana wants to bring back farm laws, Cong says...
All eyes on Kanpur as teams arrive for series decider
All eyes on Kanpur as teams arrive for series decider
Badlapur accused said he won't leave anyone alive: Cop
Badlapur accused said he won't leave anyone alive: Cop

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

All eyes on Kanpur as teams arrive for series decider

All eyes on Kanpur as teams arrive for series decider

'Without Yuvraj, India wouldn't have won 2007 T20 WC'

'Without Yuvraj, India wouldn't have won 2007 T20 WC'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances