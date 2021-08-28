How Anderson's tips helped Robinson destroy India

'I noticed Jimmy holding his wobble grip slightly differently. I was holding it from the other side, so I spoke to him and just tried to practice it in the nets.'

IMAGE: England's Man of the match Ollie Robinson leaves the field after taking 5 for 65 as India were bowled out for 278 in 99.3 overs in their second innings on Day 4 of the third Test, at Emerald Headingley stadium in Leeds, on Saturday. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Ollie Robinson credited James Anderson for his success in India’s demolition in the third Test on Saturday.

The England pacer said his legendary teammate helped him tweak his wobble grip ball technique, which gave him a perfect result in the match.

Robinson exploited the second new ball on the fourth morning en route splendid bowling figures of 26-6-65-5 as England drew level in the five-match series with an innings and 76 runs victory at Headingley, Leeds.

"I noticed Jimmy holding his wobble grip slightly differently. I was holding it from the other side, so I spoke to him and just tried to practice it in the nets," Robinson told reporters after his man-of-the-match performance.

"It went quite nicely, so I tried it in the game and it worked quite well. It's something I need to practice a bit more. This learning opportunity is invaluable for me at this stage in my career and luckily it came off today.

"Obviously, it's great to open the bowling with Jimmy and build pressure on both ends. I enjoyed it and hopefully I can continue," he said.

India collapsed from 215 for 2 to 278 all out in the second innings.

England began Day 4 proceedings with the second new ball and the slide began with Robinson dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara on his overnight score of 91.

Out-of-form India skipper Virat Kohli got to his first fifty of the series, but was soon dismissed by Robinson.

That triggered a stunning collapse.

"It feels like a very special day. I don't quite feel like it's settled in yet. For me, it's one of the great days in my cricket career. To get my first Test win is really special."

On taking the prized scalp of Kohli, he said: "It is an amazing feeling. The crowds here were unbelievable. The noise when we got Kohli out was deafening; just an unbelievable experience and feeling to get that wicket."

Not long ago, the Sussex pacer had doubts over his fate in England cricket after he was suspended for offensive old racist tweets following his spectacular Test debut against New Zealand in June.

After his apology, the Sussex seamer earned a recall for the Trent Bridge Test, where he grabbed his maiden fifer.

"It's off the back of quite a few hard years. I've had to work hard to get here and do a lot of extra to get here, so to get the rewards in the last four Test matches has been very pleasing," the 27-year-old said.

"When you are performing obviously the scrutiny is off you a little bit. It (the racist tweet episode) is still quite fresh in my memory and I'm trying to work on becoming a better person."