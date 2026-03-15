How a cricket setback shaped Aditya Dhar's Bollywood journey

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar once pursued a cricket career and aimed for the 2002 ICC Under-19 World Cup before a selection setback pushed him toward Bollywood, where he found success as a director.

IMAGE: Disappointed with the cricket snub, Aditya Dhar left cricket and moved to Mumbai to pursue filmmaking. Photograph: Aditya Dhar Filmss/Instagram

Cricket's loss is Bollywood's gain.

Key Points Aditya Dhar reportedly aimed for a place in India’s squad for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2002.

Dhar allegedly missed selection amid claims of favouritism, with Stuart Binny, son of former India player Roger Binny, picked in the squad.

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan revealed that Dhar worked with him as an assistant director in the early 2010s.

Aditya Dhar, the director of the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar made a career switch from cricket to Bollywood when he was ignored for the Under-19 ICC cricket World Cup.

According to a social media handle @Iam_Rohit_G, Dhar was a professional cricketer in his youth, a spinner who played for Delhi University, but was forced to quit cricket because of favouritism and nepotism.

Rohit references an interview of renowned director Priyadarshan's interview on Mashable's YouTube channel to make the claim.

'Aditya Dhar was a Professional Cricketer who was eyeing a Spot in Under 19 World Cup 2002,' Rohit says on his X account.

'He was a promising all-rounder but Stuart Binny, son of Roger Binny was selected over Aditya Dhar. Stuart scored 34 Runs in 6 Matches and took 2 Wickets in Under 19 World Cup 2002. Aditya Dhar left cricket due to politics and moved to Mumbai to pursue filmmaking!' Rohit further claimed.

Binny Junior went on to play for India but got limited chances, playing only 6 Tests, 14 ODIs and 3 T20Is with modest returns.

Priyadarshan recalls how Aditya Dhar came to Bollywood after cricket snub

IMAGE: Priyadarshan with Aditya Dhar, extreme right. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyadarshan/Instagram

In his interview to Mashable, Priyadarshan praised Dhar, who used to be his disciple. Dhar was assistant director to Priyadarshan in three films in the early 2010, learnt the craft from the Hera Pheri filmmaker.

'When Aditya was working with me, he was also writing dialogues so for three years, I think, we worked together. I was always positive about him because he had a wonderful language. That was his biggest asset at that time.

'He came to me when he was very disappointed with a few films which actually he penned, but he never got the credit,” he recalled.

'He was a cricketer but he could not get into the Under-19 team because of some political influence so he was moved out. He was very disappointed sitting at home. Someone called him to see a film, and that was Gardish. He said he saw Gardish and said, 'This is something I want to do and I came to Mumbai',' Priyadarshan added.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge is set to release on March 19. And Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Bhooth Bangle, releases on April 10.