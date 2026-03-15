From three ducks to T20 WC hero: Gambhir explains faith in Abhishek

Gautam Gambhir explains why India backed Abhishek Sharma despite three ducks early in the T20 World Cup, as the opener bounced back with a blazing fifty in the final against New Zealand.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma starred with an 18-ball half-century in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on March 8, 2026. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Despite the poor start, India head coach Gautam Gambhir backed the World No.1 T20I batter to keep playing aggressively.

Gambhir said Abhishek was “not out of form, just out of runs” and urged him to stay fearless.

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma had the horrible start to the T20 World Cup with three ducks in a row, yet he was backed by Head Coach Gautam Gambhir.

The World No 1 T20I batter entered the tournament with high expectations, but endured three noughts in Group A matches against the USA, Pakistan, and the Netherland, before finally scoring and scoring big in the Super 8 match against Zimbabwe with a half-century.

In the final against New Zealand, Abhishek smashed his 2nd half century of the tournament, a 52 off 21 balls, registering the fastest fifty of the 2026 edition in just 18 deliveries, which helped India to post a monstrous total of 255.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Gambhir revealed the reason for giving Abhishek a long rope despite the early struggles in the tournament.

'I've had a worse experience than him in 2014 during the IPL, when I got three ducks in a row and then another in the fourth game as well. All I told him was that people will look at your scores and will talk about your form, but actually, you are not out of form; you are just out of runs.

'Wanted him to be more aggressive than previous game'

'The only time you can judge your form is when you have played 20 to 30 balls in the middle, and he hasn't even faced 20 balls yet. All I wanted him to do was go out there in the next game and be even more aggressive compared to what he was in the previous game,' Gambhir said.

The head coach also encouraged the World No.1 T20I batter to play fearlessly and stay committed to his natural attacking approach.

'If you want to hit the first ball out of the ground, go and do it, and commit yourself to it 100 per cent because it really doesn't matter what the world thinks about you. All that matters is what those 30 people in the dressing room think about you, and that is exactly what should matter to all the boys,' he added.

'No doubt in Abhishek or any other player in the dressing room'

Expressing confidence in the team, Gambhir said the dressing room always had full faith in every player selected to represent the country in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

'There was no doubt whatsoever about Abhishek. For anyone, to be honest, in that dressing room, we always had faith and trust in everyone who was selected to represent the country in the T20 World Cup,' Gambhir said.

Team India made history by securing a record-breaking third T20 World Cup title and becoming the first-ever team to defend the title and win the title at home following a brilliant 96-run win over New Zealand at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.