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Home  » Sports » Car trouble keeps Norris, Piastri out of Chinese GP start

Car trouble keeps Norris, Piastri out of Chinese GP start

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March 15, 2026 12:59 IST

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McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri failed to start the Chinese Grand Prix due to car issues, leaving empty grid spots as Mercedes locked out the front row with Kimi Antonelli on pole.

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri failed to start the Chinese Grand Prix due to car problems.

IMAGE: McLaren's Oscar Piastri and McLaren's Lando Norris during the drivers parade before the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China on Sunday. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Key Points

  • An electronics issue was discovered on Norris’s car before the race began.
  • Piastri’s car also developed a problem and was pushed off the grid back to the garage.
  • Norris had qualified sixth, while Piastri was fifth, leaving both grid spots empty at the start.

Formula One world champion Lando Norris and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri failed to start the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday due to car problems.

 

Champions McLaren discovered an electronics issue with Norris's car before it was due to head out on track while Australian Piastri's car was then pushed off the grid and back to the garage.

Mechanics removed the floor on Norris's car, with the team still working to resolve the problem as the grid closed for the second race of the season.

The Briton had qualified sixth, with Piastri fifth but both grid positions were left empty.

"We also identified an issue on Oscar's car, which means we were unable to start the car from the grid," said a team spokesman.

"We have now returned the car to the garage to further investigate the issue there."

Piastri won in China last year from pole position.

The Williams of Alex Albon suffered a hydraulics problem on the way to the grid while Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto also failed to start, leaving 18 cars on the grid.

Mercedes locked out the front row with 19-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli the youngest ever grand prix polesitter ahead of championship-leading teammate George Russell.

Source: REUTERS
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