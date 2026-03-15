History at Emirates: Dowman, 16, becomes youngest EPL scorer

Arsenal teenager Max Dowman made Premier League history by scoring at 16 years and 73 days in a 2-0 win over Everton, becoming the youngest scorer in the competition.

IMAGE: Arsenal's Max Dowman celebrates scoring their second goal against Everton at Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Key Points Dowman broke the previous record held by James Vaughan, who scored at 16 years and 270 days in 2005.

He also surpassed Cesc Fabregas as Arsenal’s youngest goalscorer.

Dowman first created the opener for Viktor Gyökeres before scoring himself with a stunning late run.

Joyous Arsenal fans toasted a new young hero as Max Dowman, aged 16 years and 73 days, sealed a vital 2-0 home win over Everton to become the youngest Premier League scorer and move his side nine points clear in the title race on Saturday.

It had been another nervous night at The Emirates as Arsenal laboured against Everton but all that was forgotten when substitute Dowman produced a magical moment with virtually the last kick to spark an eruption of celebrations.

Dowman came off the bench in the 74th minute with Arsenal running out of ideas as they grind towards a first title since 2004.

But it was Dowman's sensational cross that caused havoc in the Everton defence in the 89th minute and left Gyokeres with the simplest of tap-ins to finally break the stalemate.

Then came the moment that will be remembered by all those present in the stadium.

With Everton keeper Jordan Pickford up the field for a last-gasp corner for the visitors, the ball broke to Dowman who headed the ball around one Everton player, side-stepped another and ran half the length of the pitch to slot the ball into an empty goal with the Arsenal fans in delirium.

Essex-born Dowman became the youngest scorer for Arsenal, beating Cesc Fabregas who was 16 years and 212 days when he opened his account for the club in a League Cup match in 2003.

Everton's James Vaughan was the previous youngest Premier League scorer at 16 years and 270 days in 2005.

Arsenal's late burst put them on 70 points from 31 games and their day got even better later as Manchester City could only draw 1-1 at West Ham United to be on 61 from 30 matches.

"It was a great moment, especially the way the goal built up, we had like 10, 15 seconds to really enjoy actually what was about to happen," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

"And it was magical, all the fans and all the players together jumping off the crowd. It was a beautiful day.

"We create memories and moments and for many years people who were here tonight will say I was there when that 16-year-old kid scored that goal."