How 2011 World Cup snub spurred Rohit

How 2011 World Cup snub spurred Rohit

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
June 27, 2020 19:59 IST
'He got the beating of not playing the (2011) World Cup and then came back really hard because of a strong mind set after 2012.'

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring a century. Photograph: BCCI

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan said that India vice-captain Rohit Sharma did not lack in hard work in his early years even though his body language suggested a "relaxed" attitude to his batting.

 

"A lot of people are mistaken when they see a guy who has a lot of time and he is slightly more relaxed than compared to Rohit. Then you say he needs to work hard," Pathan was quoted as saying by Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

He said the same things were said about another former India opener Wasim Jaffer.

"... when he used to run he used to run very relaxed, when he used to bat he had lot of time and we used to think 'Why isn't he working hard?' but actually he was working really hard.

"Similarly with Rohit, from outside we used to think he might need to work harder, he might need to put more application," said the 35-year-old Pathan who played 29 Tests between 2003 and 2008.

Pathan said Rohit "always talked about sensible things" and that is why he is successful as a batsman as well as captain of IPL side Mumbai Indians.

"He used to always talk about working hard and he used to always talk about the team first as well, that is why you see some of the results he got at the captain of the Mumbai Indians team.

"He got the beating of not playing the (2011) World Cup and then came back really hard because of a strong mind set after 2012."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
