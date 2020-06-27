The secret of Chennai Super Kings' success in IPL

Source:

'The guys share the load in winning games, it is a confidence thing by doing it again and again.'

IMAGE: With Mahendra Singh Dhoni leading from the front, Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL three times. Photograph: BCCI

A vital cog in the Chennai Super Kings wheel, the seasoned Faf du Plessis believes their success has been mainly due to the presence of many "thinking cricketers" in their dressing room over the years.



One of them is their legendary skipper skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who helps maintain a calm atmosphere in the team.

"With Chennai, my experience there has been that of a calm dressing room. There are a lot of thinking cricketers in the dressing room," du Plessis said during an Instagram session with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa.



The South African veteran has been an integral part of the Chennai team for many years now.



"There is a confidence in the CSK dressing room that someone will pull it through for us, and on each occasion, it is someone different.



"The guys share the load in winning games, it is a confidence thing by doing it again and again," du Plessis added.



With Dhoni leading from the front, CSK have won the IPL three times and is only behind Mumbai Indians, who have won the T20 league four times.

Their IPL wins came in 2010, 2011 and 2018, with the third one coming after they had served a two-year suspension.



CSK are the only team to qualify for the IPL play-off stage in each edition of their appearance in the league. Besides, they have also won the Champions League T20 tournament in 2010 and 2014.