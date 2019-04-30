'Hit Tha, Hit Hai, Hit Rahega #HappyBirthdayRohit'

April 30, 2019 15:08 IST

'May you continue to pile on the runs and give us joy.'

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma turned 32 on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Birthday wishes poured in for India's batting start Rohit Sharma from across the cricketing fraternity as the opener turned 32 on Tuesday.



From the International Cricket Council to former India players Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, a number of people took to social media to bestow wishes on Rohit on his special day.

'Happy birthday @ImRo45. I’m sure this birthday will be even more special with Samaira in your life,' tweeeted Sachin Tendulkar.



'Many many happy returns of the day to the man who makes batting look so easy with his lazy elegance. @ImRo45 have great year ahead which is full of runs and happiness,' posted Vinod Kambli on twitter.



'Many more happy returns of the day @ImRo45 . Wish you success and fulfillment in whatever you do. Have a blessed life. #HappyBirthdayRohit,' tweeted VVS Laxman.



"Happy birthday to India opener Rohit Sharma. He has scored three double-hundreds in ODIs - the most by any batsman - including the highest individual score of 264. Can he add another double 100 to his tally at CWC19," ICC tweeted.



BCCI also wished its champion with a caption: "Happy birthday, Hitman. As our champion Rohit Sharma turns 32 today, we pull out his epic knock of 264, the highest individual ODI score ever. #HappyBirthdayRohit."



"Many happy returns, Rohit Sharma. As Rohit Sharma turns a year older, take a look at his 109* in IPL 2012 at his favourite Eden Gardens," read a post shared by Indian Premier League.



Posting a picture with Rohit, Virender Sehwag wrote: "Hit Tha, Hit Hai, Hit Rahega- Desh Hit mein!#HappyBirthdayRohit Rohit Sharma."

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted: "Wish you a very happy birthday Rohit Sharma. May you continue to pile on the runs and give us joy #HappyBirthdayHitman."



His IPL franchise Mumbai Indians posted: "HITMAN Use #HitmanDay and send across your love on our skipper's special day. #HappyBirthdayRohit #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians Rohit Sharma."



Rohit equalled former cricketer Sourav Ganguly's record of being the third fastest to reach 8000 runs in ODIs, last month. He achieved the feat in his 200th innings during the fifth ODI against Australia.



The Mumbai-born batsman has played 27 Tests, scoring 1,585 runs at an average of 39.62. He has amassed 2,331 runs at an average of 32.37 from 94 T20Is.