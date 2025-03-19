HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
His commitment is unwavering: Dravid in a cast!

March 19, 2025 16:12 IST

'Rahul sir has always been like this. Even during his playing days, he played with great enthusiasm. He has always been extremely committed to whatever he does'

Rahul Dravid

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid’s unwavering commitment has been on full display at the Rajasthan Royals' pre-season camp. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rajasthan Royals/X

Even a leg injury can't keep Rahul Dravid away from cricket.

His unwavering commitment has been on full display at the Rajasthan Royals' pre-season camp, where he's actively coaching despite a tendon tear, proving once again why he's a cricketing legend.

 

Rajasthan Royals batting coach Vikram Rathour lauded Rahul Dravid’s unwavering dedication.

Dravid, who injured his leg while playing a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) league match for Vijaya Cricket Club alongside his son Anvay, returned to the Royals' training camp in Jaipur wearing a cast on his left leg.

Rahul Dravid

The 52-year-old, known for his resilience on and off the field, has been navigating the ground in a specially designed wheelchair — fully involved in preparations for the season that begins on March 22.

"Rahul sir has always been like this. Even during his playing days, he played with great enthusiasm. He has always been extremely committed to whatever he does. He has injured his leg, essentially suffering a tendon tear. But you can still see how dedicated he is. He is working closely with the players, engaging with them individually, leading group discussions, and strategising. His commitment is unwavering, and he is fully present here," Rathour said during a press conference.

Rahul Dravid

Dravid had earlier overseen a preparatory camp for the Royals in February before making a brief return to competitive cricket in Bengaluru. Despite the injury setback, his involvement with the team hasn’t diminished — even joining the players for Holi celebrations in Jaipur.

