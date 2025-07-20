HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hermann, Van der Dussen fire SA into T20 tri-series final

July 20, 2025 21:29 IST

IMAGE: South Africa slipper Rassie van der Dussen scored an unbeaten 52. Photograph: ICC/X

South Africa booked their place in the T20 tri-series final with a clinical seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Rubin Hermann led the chase with a power-packed 63 off 36 balls, peppered with four sixes and three fours, as the Proteas cruised to 145/3 in just 17.2 overs. Skipper Rassie van der Dussen anchored the innings with a composed 52* off 41 balls.

 

Chasing 145, the visitors were briefly rattled at 22/2 before Hermann and Van der Dussen stitched together a game-defining 106-run stand. Hermann fell with just 17 runs left to get, bowled by Richard Ngarava, but Van der Dussen finished the job with Dewald Brevis by his side.

Earlier, Zimbabwe struggled to get momentum after losing the toss. They were restricted to 144/6 despite a gritty 61 from Brian Bennett, who smashed seven fours and three sixes in his 43-ball knock. Bennett added 78 runs for the fourth wicket with Ryan Burl (36*), but the hosts failed to finish with a flourish.

South African pacer Corbin Bosch impressed with figures of 2/16 in his four overs.

This was Zimbabwe’s third on the trot, knocking them out of contention. South Africa now face New Zealand in the summit clash on Saturday. Both teams will meet again in a dead rubber on Tuesday, with a chance to fine-tune before the final.

AGENCIES
