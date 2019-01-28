rediff.com

Here's why Dhoni missed third ODI against NZ

January 28, 2019 17:58 IST

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has overall missed only five ODIs in the last 14 years. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was forced to skip the third ODI against New Zealand due to a hamstring strain, only the third such instance in his illustrious limited-overs career.

The last time Dhoni missed a One-dayer due to injury was six years ago against during a 2013 tri-series in the West Indies.

 

Known for his good fitness levels, Dhoni has overall missed only five ODIs in the last 14 years.

Troubled by his hamstring, Dhoni had missed three matches in 2013 and also skipped one match each against Ireland and South Africa in 2007 due to viral fever.

The 37-year-old had won the man of the series award in the recent three-match ODI series against Australia, his first in almost eight years for scoring three half-centuries -- 51, 55 not out and 87 not out.

He continued in the same vein in the ongoing series against New Zealand, scoring an unbeaten 33-ball 48 to take India to 324-4 in the second ODI in Mount Maunganui.

