News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Here's what the Aussies MUST do in Indore Test

Here's what the Aussies MUST do in Indore Test

Source: PTI
February 28, 2023 12:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Play three pacers, include Boland in Indore, says Michael Kasprowicz

Australia

IMAGE: Australia’s Mitchell Swepson and Todd Murphy inspect the pitch at Holkare Stadium in Indore. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Former Australian pacer Michael Kasprowicz wants his side to play to its strengths and go for a three-pronged pace attack in Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green and Scott Boland for the third Test against India at Indore beginning on Wednesday.

Australia had gone into the second Test in New Delhi with just one pacer in skipper Pat Cummins and three specialist spinners and still lost the match by six wickets to concede a series-retaining 0-2 lead to India.

 

"I don't mind (three quicks) -- and I'm going out on a limb here I suppose -- not taking India on in the spin department," Kasprowicz told SEN Radio, batting for the inclusion of Boland.

Boland could not take a single wicket in the first Test at Nagpur, but was economical conceding 34 runs from 17 overs.

Boland was dropped for the Delhi Test with Australia opting for a spin-heavy attack in Lyon, Murphy and Kuhnemann.

"We don't need three spinners, if it's (Todd) Murphy or (Matthew) Kunhemann (with Nathan Lyon), I reckon get Boland in there."

"The reason why is, he'll (Boland) build up pressure from one end," said the veteran of 113 Test wickets.

"So, from the other end -- as we saw in that first Test with Murphy -- he (Murphy) was able to take wickets because they weren't scoring (off Boland). We've got to look to do something else."

The 51-year-old, who represented Australia in 38 Tests and was part of the 2004-05 series that last won in India, further batting allrounder said Green becomes an obvious choice to replace opener David Warner.

"Coming up to this Test match with the line-up, Cameron Green is going to be picked."

"You'll have Starc in for (Pat) Cummins for other reasons he (Cummins) can't be there. Green will come into the middle order, he may come in for (David) Warner with the changes there," he added.

Both Green and Starc are expected to be in the playing XI after missing the first two Tests due to finger injuries.

With captain Cummins returning home to attend to his ailing mother, Starc is expected to spearhead the pace attack. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shot selection is critical on these tracks: Bharat
Shot selection is critical on these tracks: Bharat
PIX: Rahul, Gill grind it out simultaneously in nets
PIX: Rahul, Gill grind it out simultaneously in nets
PIX: Back to basics for Australia in the nets!
PIX: Back to basics for Australia in the nets!
Recipe: Pasta With Tomato Sauce
Recipe: Pasta With Tomato Sauce
Terrorist who killed Kashmiri Pandit guard gunned down
Terrorist who killed Kashmiri Pandit guard gunned down
Good upside seen in Oil India stock
Good upside seen in Oil India stock
Pyaar Fundas, Bollywood Style
Pyaar Fundas, Bollywood Style

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Why's Ashwin A Spin Scientist?

Why's Ashwin A Spin Scientist?

McGrath wants Aus batters to value their wicket

McGrath wants Aus batters to value their wicket

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances