Helps to have sport psychologist with team: Mithali

Source: PTI
February 08, 2022 13:18 IST
'In today's times, it is even more important to have them around with the team with the longer duration of tour and quarantine and bubbles.'

India captain Mithali Raj reads books, solves puzzles while in quarantine

IMAGE: India captain Mithali Raj reads books, solves puzzles while in quarantine. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

India ODI captain Mithali Raj says the team is benefitting immensely from the presence of a sports psychologist during the ongoing tour of New Zealand.

Mughda Bavare is the sports psychologist travelling with the Indian team on a two-month long tour of New Zealand comprising a bilateral series and ODI World Cup.

 

Mithali had earlier also spoken on the need for a psychologist to deal with pressure of knockout games but with tours now being played in bubbles, the professional help is needed all the more.

"In today's times, it is even more important to have them around with the team with the longer duration of tour and quarantine and bubbles," said Mithali on the eve of the opening T20 against New Zealand in Queenstown.

"It is an extended tour of two months with the ODI series and the World Cup. It does help to have one-on-one sessions with (sports psychologist).

"You see things in a different way and it helps you to understand your own self, to find your own ways to deal with pressure and quarantine. To have somebody is always helpful," she added.

The team underwent a 10-day quarantine in Christchurch before travelling to Queenstown.

The MIQ in New Zealand was much more comfortable than Australia where the players had to live in tiny rooms for 14 days.

Asked what how she copes in a quarantine, Mithali added: "I read books, try to solve puzzles. Off the field, I try and divert my mind to other things."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
