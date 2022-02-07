Love pours in for Lata Mangeshkar from the Caribbean

IMAGE: Daren Ganga with his father Bahadur. Photograph: Daren Ganga/Instagram

Former West Indies cricketer and commentator Daren Ganga paid tributes to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar who passed on into the ages on Sunday.

‘RIP Lata Mangeshkar, I grew up in the Caribbean listening to your timeless music…your music shall live on!!!’ Ganga tweeted.

Ganga, whose ancestors were from India before migrating to Trinidad, revealed in an interview to Rediff.com in March 2020, that his family was brought up on a steady diet of Bollywood and he still adores some of the big stars of Indian cinema.