News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Love pours in for Lata Mangeshkar from the Caribbean

Love pours in for Lata Mangeshkar from the Caribbean

By Rediff Cricket
February 07, 2022 16:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Daren Ganga with his father Bahadur.

IMAGE: Daren Ganga with his father Bahadur. Photograph: Daren Ganga/Instagram

Former West Indies cricketer and commentator Daren Ganga paid tributes to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar who passed on into the ages on Sunday.

 

‘RIP Lata Mangeshkar, I grew up in the Caribbean listening to your timeless music…your music shall live on!!!’ Ganga tweeted.

Ganga, whose ancestors were from India before migrating to Trinidad, revealed in an interview to Rediff.com in March 2020, that his family was brought up on a steady diet of Bollywood and he still adores some of the big stars of Indian cinema.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
CA, Cummins receive flak over Langer departure
CA, Cummins receive flak over Langer departure
Hardik Pandya to skip Ranji Trophy
Hardik Pandya to skip Ranji Trophy
Practice makes perfect: Washington's road to recovery
Practice makes perfect: Washington's road to recovery
Avalanche hits army patrol in Arunachal, 7 trapped
Avalanche hits army patrol in Arunachal, 7 trapped
Weather bad for BJP: RLD chief taunts PM over rally
Weather bad for BJP: RLD chief taunts PM over rally
Commentary on pause as DK eyes India comeback
Commentary on pause as DK eyes India comeback
What the Putin-XI Nexus Means for US
What the Putin-XI Nexus Means for US

West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

More like this

Imran Khan leads Pakistan in paying tributes to Lataji

Imran Khan leads Pakistan in paying tributes to Lataji

Commentary on pause as DK eyes India comeback

Commentary on pause as DK eyes India comeback

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances