"Cricket needs his great decision-making": Former Aus coach praises Jay Shah's appointment as ICC Chairman

IMAGE: Jay Shah will assume the ICC chairmanship on December 1, 2024. Photograph: Amit Dave / Reuters

Former Australian coach John Buchanan on Thursday congratulated Jay Shah on becoming the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman and expressed hope that the incumbent Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary will be able to make all three formats of international cricket a priority for all in the age of T20 franchise cricket.

Shah, who has served as the BCCI Secretary since October 2019 and Chairman of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021, will assume this prestigious role on December 1, 2024.

Speaking about Shah's appointment to the top position in world cricket, Buchanan said,

"Congratulations to him. It is wonderful from BCCI's point of view to have him there. Cricket needs his great decision-making at the ICC level."

"There have been talks of getting rid of ODIs in the age of popular T20Is, T20s, T10 competitions and matches. There are plenty of things that can entice quality players to play for a club rather than their country. I do not think this is healthy, representing your country is your highest privilege. I hope Shah will be able to work on it along with the ICC administration and make all three formats of the game equal in priority."

On the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series against India at home from November 22 this year, Buchanan said that being able to adapt to conditions and being at the top physically and mentally will decide the winner.

"All the tests are happening in a matter of seven weeks. There are five Tests. In the Australian team, there are one or two players under 30 years of age while for India there are three or four such players. It is a battle of veterans really. This series will test everybody both physically and mentally and whoever is better in these two aspects, will be the victor," said Buchanan.

Buchanan said that Australian pitches have become very bowler-friendly as of late and Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will be an enjoyable bowler to watch in these conditions. He also admitted to enjoying Bumrah's bowling.

"There is no secret that Australian bowlers have become more bowler-friendly as of late. To play in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide under lights, there are things in favour of bowlers, Bumrah is world-class, have enjoyed him watching. He does not have an extensively long run-up, but generates his pace through his action at the crease. That is a good thing, it does not tax the body too much," said Buchanan.

"Australia has got a powerful line-up, with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. There is also Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh with their pace bowling. For India, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will be there, and so will Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. Pace and bounce will always be there in Australia and batters will have to find a way to deal with it," he added.

Bumrah has a fine record in Australia, picking up 32 wickets at an average of 21.25, with best figures of 6/33.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.