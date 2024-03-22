He plays the situation: Smith backs Kohli's inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad

IMAGE: With the T20 World Cup few months away, whether Virat Kohli will be included in India’s squad has been a highly-debated topic. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia's star batter Steve Smith has backed Virat Kohli's inclusion in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad, saying that strike rate does not need to be high on every wicket and the star batter plays according to situation.

In recent weeks, there have been questions raised regarding Virat Kohli's place in the Indian side for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Kohli has largely been absent from India's T20I squad since India's defeat to England in the semi-finals of the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2022. He has only played two T20Is since then, during Afghanistan's tour of India for a three-match series in January earlier this year, scoring a quick-fire 29 and a duck in both the matches.

Amidst the chatter, one of the members of the modern-day 'Fab Four' of batting voiced his backing for the other when Steve Smith highlighted the importance of Kohli in big tournaments like the T20 World Cup.

"He [Kohli] plays the situation," Steve Smith told Star Sports as quoted by ICC.

"Some wickets you play on, your strike rate does not need to be high. You play according to what is in front of you. We have seen Virat play some masterclass innings and get his team over the line, whether it has been RCB or India" Smith said.

"I have been on the opposition in the Australian team when he has done this against us on numerous occasions," Smith concluded.

Over the years, Kohli has consistently risen to the occasion for India in high-pressure situations during the T20 World Cup.

One of his most celebrated heroics came in a tense encounter against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where he orchestrated a remarkable victory for India with an unbeaten 82 off just 53 deliveries.

Smith emphasized the invaluable presence of seasoned players like Kohli, who possess the experience of performing under immense pressure on the grandest stages.

"What we know is that he plays extremely well under pressure. He loves that. It is those players who you want in your team when you go into the World Cup and face pressure situations.

“You want the experienced players who stand up in those situations, and Virat is certainly one of those," said Smith.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies begins on June 1.

India will be in action on June 5 when they take on Ireland before attention shifts to the high-octane clash against Pakistan on June 9, both of which will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.