Rediff.com  » Cricket » HC notice issued to Prithvi Shaw!

HC notice issued to Prithvi Shaw!

Source: PTI
April 13, 2023 21:24 IST
IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw was issued a notice by the Bombay High Court. Photograph: BCCI

The Bombay High Court on Thursday issued a notice to India  cricketer Prithvi Shaw and the city police, seeking their response to a petition filed by social media influencer Sapna Gill for quashing an FIR lodged against her for allegedly assaulting and demanding money from the athlete.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged in February this year after Gill and her friends got into a scuffle with Shaw and some of his friends outside a hotel in suburban Mumbai over taking selfies.

 

Gill later lodged a counter-complaint against the 23-year-old batsman.

A division bench of Justices S B Shukre and M M Sathaye on Thursday issued a notice to the police and Shaw on Gill's plea for quashing the FIR against her and posted the matter for hearing in June.

Gill's lawyer Ali Kashif Khan told the bench the police were hand in glove with the Mumbai cricketer and had lodged a fake case against the social media influencer.

Khan sought a court direction to the police to procure and safeguard CCTV footage from inside the hotel in suburban Andheri to show what exactly transpired before the scuffle.

Gill, in the plea, also sought direction to the police to not file a chargesheet against her in the case.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
