News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hazlewood given all clear for WTC Final, Ashes

Hazlewood given all clear for WTC Final, Ashes

Source: PTI
May 22, 2023 16:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Josh Hazlewood

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood has battled injuries over the past 18 months. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood is expected to be fit for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India and the Ashes despite cutting his Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign short.

Hazlewood returned to Australia after reporting "minor side soreness" following his most recent IPL match for Royal Challengers Bangalore two weeks ago, Cricket Australia said.

The governing body said Hazlewood had returned to "high intensity bowling" after a brief and precautionary rest period.

 

He would continue to increase his bowling workloads in preparation for the WTC final and the Ashes series against England, CA said in a statement.

"Hazlewood is considered fit and available for the WTC and Ashes series."

Hazlewood has battled injuries over the past 18 months and had a four-month layoff from bowling to recover from an Achilles problem sustained in the Sydney Test in January.

The WTC final starts on June 7 at The Oval in London, with the Ashes kicking off at Edgbaston from June 16.

England have had their own injury problems in the lead-up to the Ashes, with fast bowler Jofra Archer ruled out of the entire series and fellow quick James Anderson sidelined with a groin strain.

Paceman Ollie Robinson is also under an injury cloud after suffering an ankle problem for county side Sussex over the weekend.

Australia hold the Ashes after retaining the urn with a 4-0 win over England at home in 2021-22.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dhoni Prepares for Gill Test in clash of the unknowns
Dhoni Prepares for Gill Test in clash of the unknowns
Faf du Plessis hails Kohli's heroic efforts
Faf du Plessis hails Kohli's heroic efforts
Kohli's knee injury raises alarm for India's WTC hopes
Kohli's knee injury raises alarm for India's WTC hopes
What Dhoni Asked SKY!
What Dhoni Asked SKY!
Harassment case: YC chief Srinivas appears before cops
Harassment case: YC chief Srinivas appears before cops
WTC Final: Kohli, Siraj on early flight to London
WTC Final: Kohli, Siraj on early flight to London
Sensex up 234 points on buying in RIL, IT stocks
Sensex up 234 points on buying in RIL, IT stocks

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

WTC Final: Kohli, Siraj on early flight to London

WTC Final: Kohli, Siraj on early flight to London

Gill-Shankar Deny RCB Wicket For 12 Overs

Gill-Shankar Deny RCB Wicket For 12 Overs

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances