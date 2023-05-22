Hazlewood given all clear for WTC Final, Ashes

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood has battled injuries over the past 18 months. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood is expected to be fit for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India and the Ashes despite cutting his Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign short.

Hazlewood returned to Australia after reporting "minor side soreness" following his most recent IPL match for Royal Challengers Bangalore two weeks ago, Cricket Australia said.

The governing body said Hazlewood had returned to "high intensity bowling" after a brief and precautionary rest period.

He would continue to increase his bowling workloads in preparation for the WTC final and the Ashes series against England, CA said in a statement.

"Hazlewood is considered fit and available for the WTC and Ashes series."

Hazlewood has battled injuries over the past 18 months and had a four-month layoff from bowling to recover from an Achilles problem sustained in the Sydney Test in January.

The WTC final starts on June 7 at The Oval in London, with the Ashes kicking off at Edgbaston from June 16.

England have had their own injury problems in the lead-up to the Ashes, with fast bowler Jofra Archer ruled out of the entire series and fellow quick James Anderson sidelined with a groin strain.

Paceman Ollie Robinson is also under an injury cloud after suffering an ankle problem for county side Sussex over the weekend.

Australia hold the Ashes after retaining the urn with a 4-0 win over England at home in 2021-22.