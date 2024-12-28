HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Hazare Trophy: Arshdeep shines as Punjab go past Mumbai

Hazare Trophy: Arshdeep shines as Punjab go past Mumbai

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 28, 2024 20:27 IST

x

Arshdeep Singh celebrates

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates. Photograph: BCCI/X

India pacer Arshdeep Singh grabbed five wickets and opener Prabhsimran Singh smashed a marauding unbeaten 150 as Punjab defeated Mumbai by eight wickets in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Group C match in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Prabhsimran made 150 off just 101 balls (14x4, 10x6) and along with Abhishek Sharma (66, 54b, 4x4, 5x6) added 150 runs in 21.5 overs for the opening wicket as Punjab chased down 249 in just 29 overs.

Earlier, Mumbai struggled against Arshdeep (5/38) while posting a below par 248 all out in 48.5 overs.

 

At one stage, Mumbai were reeling at 28 for five, which later became 112 for seven.

But some late order rescue work by Atharva Ankolekar (66, 84b, 2x4, 3x6) and Shardul Thakur (43, 45b, 4x4, 1x6) helped Mumbai reach a respectable total.

This was Mumbai's second defeat in the group after going down to Karnataka in a high-scoring match in the tournament opener last week.

Agarwal shines

Skipper Mayank Agarwal made his second hundred in as many matches as Karnataka cemented their top position in Group C with a facile 10-wicket win over Arunachal Pradesh.

Pacer Vasuki Koushik and left-arm spinner Hardik Raj took four wickets each as Karnataka bounded out Arunachal for 166.

Karnataka then scaled down the target in a mere 14.2 overs with Agarwal (100 not out, 45b, 7x4, 7x6) and Abhinav Manohar (66, 41b, 4x4, 4x6) going ballistic.

Hardik fails as Baroda go down

In a Group E match, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya made just one as Baroda posted an underwhelming 228 against Bengal.

Bengal, led by an unbeaten 99 from Anustup Majumdar, chased down the target in 43 overs, losing just three wickets.

Ishant shines for Delhi

Former India pacer Ishant Sharma (3/48) was the chief wicket-taker as Delhi beat Kerala by 29 runs in Hyderabad in a Group E match.

Delhi made 258 for five, but managed to skittle their Southern rivals for 229.

Brief scores:

At Ahmedabad: Mumbai: 248 all out in 48.5 overs (Atharva Ankolekar 66, Shardul Thakur 43, Suryansh Shedge 44; Arshdeep Singh 5/38) lost to Punjab: 249/2 in 29 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 150 not out, Abhishek Sharma 66; Arshdeep Singh 5/38) by 8 wickets.

At Ahmedabad: Arunachal Pradesh: 166 all out in 43.2 overs (Abhinab Singh 71 not out, Hardik Varma 38; V Koushik 4/30, Hardik Raj 4/30) lost to Karnataka: 171 for no loss in 14.2 overs (Mayank Agarwal 100 not out; Abhinav Manohar 66 not out) by 10 wickets.

At Hyderabad: Baroda: 228 all out in 48.5 overs (Shashwat Rawat 95, Bhanu Pania 42; Mukesh Kumar 2/37, Sayan Ghosh 3/43, Pradipta Pramanik 3/25) lost to Bengal: 229/3 in 43 overs (Anustup Majumdar 99 not out, Sumanta Gupta 69 not out) by 7 wickets.

At Hyderabad: Delhi: 258/5 in 20 overs (Ayush Badoni 56, Anuj Rawat 58 not out, Sumit Mathur 48 not out; Sharafuddeen 2/32) beat Kerala: 229 all out in 42.2 overs (Abdul Basith 90, Rohan Kunnummal 42; Ishant Sharma 3/48; Hrithik Shokeen 2/37) by 29 runs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

How Reddy's 'Salaar' Style Celebration Stole the Show
How Reddy's 'Salaar' Style Celebration Stole the Show
Sachin calls Reddy's ton a 'knock to remember'
Sachin calls Reddy's ton a 'knock to remember'
He Said It, He Did It: Reddy's Family Weeps with Joy
He Said It, He Did It: Reddy's Family Weeps with Joy
How Reddy and Sundar built a record partnership
How Reddy and Sundar built a record partnership
He's got every shot: Aussie pacer raves about Reddy
He's got every shot: Aussie pacer raves about Reddy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Tips To Get In Shape For Your D-Day

webstory image 2

5 Small Changes, Big Impact In 2025!

webstory image 3

What India Craves For

VIDEOS

Top leaders, foreign dignitaries pay their last respects to Manmohan Singh15:30

Top leaders, foreign dignitaries pay their last respects...

Former PM Manmohan Singh cremated with full state honours 4:28

Former PM Manmohan Singh cremated with full state honours

Bhutan King pays last respects to Manmohan Singh at Nigam Bodh Ghat1:08

Bhutan King pays last respects to Manmohan Singh at Nigam...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD