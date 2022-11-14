News
'Hardik should captain 2024 WC team'

By Rediff Cricket
November 14, 2022 17:30 IST
IMAGE: Hardik Pandya will lead India in New Zealand for the T20I series. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth believes that making Hardik Pandya full-time T20 captain is the right way forward.

'If I was the chairman of the selection committee, I would say that Hardik Pandya should be the captain of the 2024 World Cup straight away,' Srikkanth told Star Sports.

'And start rebuilding a side right from today, that is from the New Zealand series which is going to happen in a week's time.

'The preparation for the World Cup, you need to understand, starts 2 years in advance. So, you do whatever you want to do, the trial-and-error policy, do whatever you want, try it for one year, then you form a team and by 2023 make sure this is going to be at the level that is going to play the World Cup,' Srikkanth added.

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in New Zealand starting Friday, where Hardik will lead the side in the shortest format.

Srikkanth also stressed that India need to look for bowling all-rounders.

'You need more fast-ball all-rounders. 1983 World Cup, 2011 World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup, why did we win? We had many fast-ball all-rounders and semi all-rounders.'

 
Rediff Cricket
