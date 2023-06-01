News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hayden's surprising pick to replace Pant in Test

Hayden's surprising pick to replace Pant in Test

June 01, 2023 15:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Rishabh Pant one of big losses to Indian cricket'

Rishabh Pant

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/Twitter

Former cricketer Matthew Hayden highlighted the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is currently recovering from injuries suffered in a car accident, as a significant void in India's Test team.

The absence of the dashing wicketkeeper-batter leaves a big void in India's Test eleven, said Hayden, who is backing Ishan Kishan to don the wicketkeeping gloves instead of K S Bharat.

 

"One of the big losses to Indian cricket right now is Rishabh Pant. If I was an Indian selector, I certainly go with the more dynamic wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan, he also adds that bit of swagger to the batting line up and in the fielding unit as well."

The spinners could play a role at The Oval as the game progresses and that is why Hayden said India must play both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

"What works for India is two spinners. It doesn't work for Australia, apart from the outrageous turners that we saw in India during the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

"I know the Australian combination will always want to have three quicks. Obviously, Nathan Lyon's is our spinner and Cameron Green can play as an all rounder. I mean, that's, that's how important Cameron Green is. That's a powerful and important role that he plays as an all rounder. So it's great to have him in form," he said.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli Is 24x7 All Heart For India
Kohli Is 24x7 All Heart For India
Why India holds edge over Australia in WTC final
Why India holds edge over Australia in WTC final
Indian bowlers' workload management in focus
Indian bowlers' workload management in focus
The Ageless Wonders Of IPL 2023
The Ageless Wonders Of IPL 2023
Hayden's bold proclamation: Gill destined for stardom
Hayden's bold proclamation: Gill destined for stardom
IAF trainer jet crashes in K'taka, pilots eject safely
IAF trainer jet crashes in K'taka, pilots eject safely
Maruti, Hyundai see double-digit sales growth in May
Maruti, Hyundai see double-digit sales growth in May

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

The Boys Are Having Fun In London!

The Boys Are Having Fun In London!

Axar reveals secret weapon for WTC final vs Aus

Axar reveals secret weapon for WTC final vs Aus

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances