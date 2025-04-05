HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Cricket » 'Having an incredible human being like Dravid is a privilege'

'Having an incredible human being like Dravid is a privilege'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 05, 2025 14:34 IST

'Seeing him up close is an opportunity to learn not just about cricket, but also about the way he carries himself off the field.'

Rahul Dravid

IMAGE: Any interaction with Rahul Dravid is an opportunity to learn, said India and Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI

Finding a human being as empathetic and caring as former India head coach and Rajasthan Royals mentor Rahul Dravid is a 'privilege in this era', said rising opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been under his tutelage since his India U-19 days.

Jaiswal, India's No. 1 Test opener, is also a marquee player for Rajasthan Royals and he spoke about the kind of influence, the former India stalwart has had on his career so far.

"He is an incredible human being. Having someone like Rahul Dravid Sir in this era is a privilege," Jaiswal told JioHotstar.

 

The stylish left-hander went on to elaborate what made Dravid stand out as a human being.

"I think he is an amazing leader, supportive, caring, and always looking out for everyone. He instills confidence in players, assuring them that they are in the right space and providing the right guidance, which is crucial for both individual careers and the team as a whole."

Any interaction with Dravid is an opportunity to learn.

"Seeing him up close is an opportunity to learn not just about cricket, but also about the way he carries himself off the field. He has maintained such grace and composure over the years, and there is so much to absorb from him."

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal made a surprising decision to move from Mumbai to Goa. Photograph: BCCI

On career front, Jaiswal has decided to move from Mumbai to Goa as a professional and is set to captain them in the Ranji Trophy next season.

While the reason of his decision is not known, there are murmurs that he has had some differences with senior members of the Mumbai side.

 

"I have a lot of faith in myself, my game, my thoughts, and my abilities. Ultimately, it's my responsibility to take my career forward, and I know how hard I need to work.

"Cricket demands a lot of sacrifices, but people only notice them when you achieve something or perform well. For me, if I want to succeed, I need to work hard in every aspect whether it's practice, training, diet, or mindset.

"When you put in the effort day and night, stay consistent, and keep pushing yourself, the results will eventually follow. My focus has always been on preparation, maintaining the right mindset, and believing in myself. Cricket takes time, but if you do the right things, success will come," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
