Dravid's Commitment Is Unmatched!

March 31, 2025 14:57 IST

Rahul Dravid

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid inspects the pitch in a wheelchair. Photographs: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Rahul Dravid displayed remarkable commitment as he inspected the pitch in a wheelchair ahead of the IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Dravid, who suffered a leg injury during a club match in Bengaluru earlier this month, has his left leg in a cast.

Rahul Dravid

Despite the injury setback, the batting legend has not wavered from his coaching duties.

He arrived at the Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati on crutches before switching to a wheelchair to assess the pitch before the game.

Rahul Dravid

His dedication did not go unnoticed, with fans applauding his unwavering passion for the sport.

 

Rahul Dravid

 

Rahul Dravid

 

Rahul Dravid

 

Dravid with Rajasthan Royals Captain Riyan Parag.

 

Rahul Dravid with Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Dravid with another cricketing legend, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Rahul Dravid

