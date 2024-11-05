News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » 'Haven't seen that same Virat since...'

'Haven't seen that same Virat since...'

Source: ANI
November 05, 2024 19:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne recalls Virat Kohli's fiery debut. Photograph: BCCI

Australia's dependable batter, Marnus Labuschagne, recalled his first memory of Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli ahead of the much-anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

The outcome of the World Test Championship final, set to be held next year in London, may hinge on the five upcoming Tests between the two top teams of the current cycle.

Labuschagne, known for his ability to score runs, especially against India, reminisced about the first time he saw Kohli don India's Test colours in the 2018 series.

Reflecting on his encounters with Kohli, Labuschagne noted that Kohli was "quite intense" in his on-field demeanour, expressing a level of intensity he hasn't observed since that series.

 

"My first memory of Virat was probably, from a playing perspective, the 2018 series. He was captain at that time, I think, and he was quite intense. When I watched the series, it was a very intense series. I probably haven't seen that same Virat since then, you know, the start of that series. For a long time, he's just been a quality act, but my first memory would be that," Labuschagne told Star Sports.

In the upcoming series, Labuschagne will be eager to add to his impressive tally against India in Test cricket.

In 10 matches, the 30-year-old has scored 775 runs, averaging 45.58, including three fifties and a solitary hundred.

With both teams on a challenging path to the WTC final, the first ball of the BGT series will be bowled in Perth on November 22.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit may quit Tests if...: Srikkanth
Rohit may quit Tests if...: Srikkanth
Is Gambhir The Right Choice As Coach?
Is Gambhir The Right Choice As Coach?
Should Pujara, Rahane Be Recalled?
Should Pujara, Rahane Be Recalled?
Akaay Kohli Makes Insta Debut
Akaay Kohli Makes Insta Debut
Relief for madrasas in UP as SC reverses HC verdict
Relief for madrasas in UP as SC reverses HC verdict
States can't acquire all private properties, rules SC
States can't acquire all private properties, rules SC
Houses of those who shelter ultras will be razed: J-K LG
Houses of those who shelter ultras will be razed: J-K LG

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Agni Chopra's dream run continues: Will he make it...?
Agni Chopra's dream run continues: Will he make it...?
India will struggle in Australia: Boland warns
India will struggle in Australia: Boland warns

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances