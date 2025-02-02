HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » How Dhoni fan Trisha redefined her cricketing destiny

How Dhoni fan Trisha redefined her cricketing destiny

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 02, 2025 22:23 IST

x

'She has a fearless attitude and all the shots in the book. The only change we made here was to make her take up leg spin from pace.'

Gongadi Trisha

IMAGE: Gongadi Trisha emerged the player of the ICC women's under-19 T20 World Cup, scoring 309 runs, including a hundred, at an average of 77.25. She also took seven wickets in the tournament with her handy leg spin. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Gongadi Trisha sitting on her father's lap with wide eyes, when the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni smashed a six to seal India's World Cup triumph in 2011. It's her earliest cricketing memory.

Now, 14 years down the road, the 19-year-old has two World Cups in her cabinet, just like her idol.

 

The latest addition came on Sunday when India outclassed South Africa by nine wickets to win the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup at Kuala Lumpur.

She was also a part of India's title run in the inaugural edition in 2023. But in this iteration Trisha was even more effective, scoring 309 runs at an average of 77.25, with a hundred. That also earned her the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award.

Apart from being the highest run-getter in the tournament, Trisha also chipped in with seven wickets with her handy leg spin.

Trisha was understandably elated.

"It means everything. I have no words to say. I would like to dedicate this to my father (G Rami Reddy) because he is here. I don't think I would be here without him," Trisha told the ICC.

"I want to play for my country and win more matches. Winning this (Under-19 World Cup) again is simply superb," she added.

Trisha also registered a slew of records in the tournament -- the first century in Under-19 women's World Cup history, the second-best batting average of the event, most fours and the second-most sixes in the showpiece.

For P Srinivas, her coach at the St John's Coaching Foundation, it is just the beginning.

"She has a fearless attitude and all the shots in the book. The only change we made here was to make her take up leg spin from pace," said Srinivas, who took Trisha under his wings once she moved to Hyderabad from native Bhadrachalam.

St John's is the alma mater of greats like VVS Laxman and Mithali Raj, and Srinivas is confident that Trisha too has the ability to scale heights like the aforementioned names.

"Let's be patient with her. She is just 19 and has a lot of cricket in her. She is a humble person too, and I am sure she is going to bring many honours to the country," he said.

Trisha may have been slightly disappointed when she went unsold in the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction last year. But now, a smile is firmly back on her face and there’s hope in her heart.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India whip SA, retain women's U-19 T20 World Cup crown
India whip SA, retain women's U-19 T20 World Cup crown
India's U-19 Queens: Meet the stars of World Cup win
India's U-19 Queens: Meet the stars of World Cup win
PIX: India's women soak in U-19 T20 World Cup glory!
PIX: India's women soak in U-19 T20 World Cup glory!
PIX: Abhishek hits ton as India dominate at Wankhede
PIX: Abhishek hits ton as India dominate at Wankhede
'You've made the nation proud girls'
'You've made the nation proud girls'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Tempting Chia Seed Recipes For A Protein Boost

webstory image 2

Key Changes On UPI Transaction IDs

webstory image 3

How To Help Your Child Overcome Shyness

VIDEOS

Drone captures mesmerising visuals of Maha Kumbh1:26

Drone captures mesmerising visuals of Maha Kumbh

Pooja Hegde looks smokin' hot1:26

Pooja Hegde looks smokin' hot

'I failed, will resign': Ayodhya MP breaks into tears during press conference18:45

'I failed, will resign': Ayodhya MP breaks into tears...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD