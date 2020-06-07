Have you seen Kohli's 'Caption This' contest yet?

June 07, 2020 18:32 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli said though he is keeping himself physically fit, his main focus has been working on the mental aspect of the game. Photograph and video Courtesy: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli, on Sunday, posted a six-second video where he can be seen taking a sprint. The skipper, who is one of the most-followed Indian on Instagram, asked everybody to caption it.

His former team-mate Harbhajan Singh complimented the edit job on the video: "Nice Edit." Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu came up with a caption of his own: "Feeling low? Pick yourself up and RUN."

Virat Kohli is active on his social media profiles ever since the cricket action came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League also remains suspended indefinitely due to crisis.

Kohli had said though he is keeping himself physically fit, his main focus has been working on the mental aspect of the game.

He has participated in various Instagram Live sessions with players like Kevin Pietersen, AB de Villiers, Sunil Chhetri, Tamim Iqbal and Ravichandran Ashwin, among others. He also regularly posts videos from his training sessions across his social media profiles.