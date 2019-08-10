Hashim Amla: One of South Africa's all-time greats

August 10, 2019 09:34 IST

Here's a look at the South African run machine's brilliant record in international cricket, says Rajneesh Gupta.

IMAGE: Hashim Amla is the only South African to have scored a triple century in Test cricket. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

One of South Africa's batting greats, Hashim Amla quit international cricket on Thursday, bringing the curtain down on a glorious career.

The 36-year-old played international cricket for 15 years, scoring almost 10,000 Test runs and close to another 10,000 in limited overs internationals.



He is the only South African to have scored a triple century in Test cricket -- a record 311 not out against England at The Oval in mid-2012 – and is second behind Jacques Kallis in Test runs for the country (9,282).



He went on to top the International Cricket Council rankings for both Test and ODI batsmen.



Mts Runs Hs Avg 100 50 0 SR Tests 124 9282 311* 46.64 28 41 13 49.97 ODIs 181 8113 159 49.46 27 39 4 88.39 T20Is 44 1277 97* 33.60 0 8 2 132.05

Performance in Tests

Mts Runs Hs Avg 100 50 0 SR v Australia 21 1574 196 41.42 5 5 4 51.45 v Bangladesh 8 602 137 66.88 3 1 0 63.43 v England 21 1903 311* 52.86 6 7 1 50.69 v India 21 1528 253* 43.65 5 7 4 45.16 v New Zealand 14 1154 176* 60.73 4 7 0 52.43 v Pakistan 14 1146 118* 52.09 2 10 1 49.33 v Sri Lanka 14 727 139* 30.29 2 2 3 43.19 v West Indies 9 639 208 45.64 1 2 0 54.01 v Zimbabwe 2 9 5 4.50 0 0 0 23.68

Performance in One-Day Internationals

Mts Runs Hs Avg 100 50 0 SR v Afghanistan 1 41 41* - 0 0 0 49.39 v Australia 23 699 102 33.28 1 5 1 79.34 v Bangladesh 11 497 140 62.12 2 2 0 87.50 v England 22 976 150 51.36 2 6 1 87.45 v India 26 938 116* 37.52 2 6 0 84.96 v Ireland 2 177 159 88.50 1 0 0 122.06 v Kenya 2 85 78 42.50 0 1 0 102.40 v Netherlands 2 133 113 66.50 1 0 0 86.92 v New Zealand 19 744 124 39.15 2 3 0 77.98 v Pakistan 25 1047 122 45.52 3 5 1 90.72 v Sri Lanka 22 1143 154 57.15 5 5 1 91.00 v U.A.E. 1 12 12 12.00 0 0 0 75.00 v West Indies 16 1069 153* 76.35 5 4 0 99.81 v Zimbabwe 9 552 122* 69.00 3 2 0 92.92

Performance in Twenty20 Internationals

Mts Runs Hs Avg 100 50 0 SR v Afghanistan 1 5 5 5.00 0 0 0 100.00 v Australia 8 180 97* 25.71 0 1 0 119.20 v Bangladesh 2 88 85 44.00 0 1 0 160.00 v England 6 288 69* 72.00 0 3 0 156.52 v India 5 61 36 12.20 0 0 1 127.08 v Netherlands 1 43 43 43.00 0 0 0 195.45 v New Zealand 7 219 62 31.28 0 1 0 123.72 v Pakistan 8 265 72* 37.85 0 1 0 132.50 v Sri Lanka 4 95 56* 31.66 0 1 1 104.39 v West Indies 1 1 1 1.00 0 0 0 100.00 v Zimbabwe 1 32 32* - 0 0 0 96.96

Career highlights

First South African to score a triple hundred in Tests -- 311 not out vs England at The Oval in 2012.

Fastest to 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 runs in ODIs.

Fastest to 10, 15, 20 and 25 ODI hundreds.

Most hundreds (27) for South Africa in ODIs

Only South African to score 25 hundreds both in Tests and ODIs

Only South African to score 1000 runs in a calendar year both in Tests and ODIs.