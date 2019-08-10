Hashim Amla: One of South Africa's all-time greats

Here's a look at the South African run machine's brilliant record in international cricket, says Rajneesh Gupta.
One of South Africa's batting greats, Hashim Amla quit international cricket on Thursday, bringing the curtain down on a glorious career.
The 36-year-old played international cricket for 15 years, scoring almost 10,000 Test runs and close to another 10,000 in limited overs internationals.
He is the only South African to have scored a triple century in Test cricket -- a record 311 not out against England at The Oval in mid-2012 – and is second behind Jacques Kallis in Test runs for the country (9,282).
He went on to top the International Cricket Council rankings for both Test and ODI batsmen.
|Mts
|Runs
|Hs
|Avg
|100
|50
|0
|SR
|Tests
|124
|9282
|311*
|46.64
|28
|41
|13
|49.97
|ODIs
|181
|8113
|159
|49.46
|27
|39
|4
|88.39
|T20Is
|44
|1277
|97*
|33.60
|0
|8
|2
|132.05
Performance in Tests
|Mts
|Runs
|Hs
|Avg
|100
|50
|0
|SR
|v Australia
|21
|1574
|196
|41.42
|5
|5
|4
|51.45
|v Bangladesh
|8
|602
|137
|66.88
|3
|1
|0
|63.43
|v England
|21
|1903
|311*
|52.86
|6
|7
|1
|50.69
|v India
|21
|1528
|253*
|43.65
|5
|7
|4
|45.16
|v New Zealand
|14
|1154
|176*
|60.73
|4
|7
|0
|52.43
|v Pakistan
|14
|1146
|118*
|52.09
|2
|10
|1
|49.33
|v Sri Lanka
|14
|727
|139*
|30.29
|2
|2
|3
|43.19
|v West Indies
|9
|639
|208
|45.64
|1
|2
|0
|54.01
|v Zimbabwe
|2
|9
|5
|4.50
|0
|0
|0
|23.68
Performance in One-Day Internationals
|Mts
|Runs
|Hs
|Avg
|100
|50
|0
|SR
|v Afghanistan
|1
|41
|41*
|-
|0
|0
|0
|49.39
|v Australia
|23
|699
|102
|33.28
|1
|5
|1
|79.34
|v Bangladesh
|11
|497
|140
|62.12
|2
|2
|0
|87.50
|v England
|22
|976
|150
|51.36
|2
|6
|1
|87.45
|v India
|26
|938
|116*
|37.52
|2
|6
|0
|84.96
|v Ireland
|2
|177
|159
|88.50
|1
|0
|0
|122.06
|v Kenya
|2
|85
|78
|42.50
|0
|1
|0
|102.40
|v Netherlands
|2
|133
|113
|66.50
|1
|0
|0
|86.92
|v New Zealand
|19
|744
|124
|39.15
|2
|3
|0
|77.98
|v Pakistan
|25
|1047
|122
|45.52
|3
|5
|1
|90.72
|v Sri Lanka
|22
|1143
|154
|57.15
|5
|5
|1
|91.00
|v U.A.E.
|1
|12
|12
|12.00
|0
|0
|0
|75.00
|v West Indies
|16
|1069
|153*
|76.35
|5
|4
|0
|99.81
|v Zimbabwe
|9
|552
|122*
|69.00
|3
|2
|0
|92.92
Performance in Twenty20 Internationals
|Mts
|Runs
|Hs
|Avg
|100
|50
|0
|SR
|v Afghanistan
|1
|5
|5
|5.00
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|v Australia
|8
|180
|97*
|25.71
|0
|1
|0
|119.20
|v Bangladesh
|2
|88
|85
|44.00
|0
|1
|0
|160.00
|v England
|6
|288
|69*
|72.00
|0
|3
|0
|156.52
|v India
|5
|61
|36
|12.20
|0
|0
|1
|127.08
|v Netherlands
|1
|43
|43
|43.00
|0
|0
|0
|195.45
|v New Zealand
|7
|219
|62
|31.28
|0
|1
|0
|123.72
|v Pakistan
|8
|265
|72*
|37.85
|0
|1
|0
|132.50
|v Sri Lanka
|4
|95
|56*
|31.66
|0
|1
|1
|104.39
|v West Indies
|1
|1
|1
|1.00
|0
|0
|0
|100.00
|v Zimbabwe
|1
|32
|32*
|-
|0
|0
|0
|96.96
Career highlights
First South African to score a triple hundred in Tests -- 311 not out vs England at The Oval in 2012.
Fastest to 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 runs in ODIs.
Fastest to 10, 15, 20 and 25 ODI hundreds.
Most hundreds (27) for South Africa in ODIs
Only South African to score 25 hundreds both in Tests and ODIs
Only South African to score 1000 runs in a calendar year both in Tests and ODIs.