Harshit Rana released from Indian squad

Harshit Rana released from Indian squad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
June 25, 2025 19:19 IST

Harshit Rana

IMAGE: Harshit Rana could not make an impact in the unofficial Test against England Lions in Canterbury ahead of the five-Test series. Photograph: ANI Photo

Young speedster Harshit Rana, who was added as a cover to the Indian squad for the opening Test against England at Leeds, has been released by the team management on Wednesday.

Rana, who played two Tests in Australia with modest results, was a part of India A squad but hardly made an impact in the unofficial Test against England Lions in Canterbury where he was hit for 99 runs for a solitary wicket in 27 overs.

"Harshit Rana has been released from the squad. He hasn't travelled with the Indian squad to Birmingham for the second Test starting on July 2," a BCCI source said.

The 23-year-old Rana, a protege of head coach Gautam Gambhir, is a bustling hit-the-deck bowler who grabbed the headlines with a lovely off-cutter which breached Travis Head's defence in Perth.

 

However, over time it has been evident that he is not ready to play top-flight red-ball cricket and is a work in progress.

That Harshit, and not a far more potent Mukesh Kumar or Anshul Kamboj, were kept as cover, was a big surprise since the Delhi man's bowling is unsuitable for these conditions.

"Harshit Rana, I will discuss with chairman of selectors. He was held back because of some niggles... everything is fine. I will discuss, and we will then take that call," Gambhir said after India lost the opening Test by five wickets.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
