HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rajasthan Royals' owner Badale sues Raj Kundra for 'blackmail'

Rajasthan Royals' owner Badale sues Raj Kundra for 'blackmail'

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 25, 2025 18:24 IST

x

Manoj Badale

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' owner Manoj Badale is suing former co-owner Raj Kundra at London's High Court for allegedly breaching a 2019 confidential settlement agreement. Photograph: BCCI

IPL side Rajasthan Royals' majority owner on Wednesday accused his former co-owner of trying to blackmail him by alleging he was defrauded out of his minority stake in the club.

London-based venture capitalist Manoj Badale and his company Emerging Media Ventures are suing businessman Raj Kundra at London's High Court for allegedly breaching a 2019 confidential settlement agreement.

The case centres on Kundra's former shares in Rajasthan Royals, winner of 2008's inaugural IPL which is now cricket's richest tournament with a brand value of $12 billion.

Badale's lawyer Adam Speker said Kundra, who is married to Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, had threatened to report serious allegations to Indian authorities in a "blackmail attempt".

Kundra, however, says he has been told information about the claimants and his lawyer William McCormick that, if that is not true, "in due course it will be exposed".

Kundra had to forfeit his 11.7% stake after being found guilty in 2015

of betting on IPL games in a scandal which led to the Rajasthan Royals being suspended for two years, Speker said.

He added in court filings that Kundra emailed Badale "out of the blue" last month, alleging he had been "misled and defrauded of the rightful value of my 11.7% stake".

The email to Badale said Kundra had filed a complaint with Indian authorities and threatened to make a report to the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

 

Kundra added, however, that he was willing to discuss a deal involving "the restoration of my original equity or compensation reflecting the true and current valuation of the Rajasthan Royals franchise".

Speker said Kundra also messaged disgraced IPL founder Lalit Modi this month, saying Badale "did not realise cheating me of the true value would cost him dearly".

Badale and his Emerging Media Ventures, which holds a 65% stake in Rajasthan Royals, obtained an interim injunction against Kundra on May 30, preventing Kundra from breaching the settlement agreement by making disparaging statements.

Kundra's lawyer McCormick said Kundra accepted the injunction should continue until a full trial of the lawsuit.

"It is not an admission that anything improper has been done or is being threatened," McCormick said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shilpa didn't know what Raj Kundra was upto: Cops
Shilpa didn't know what Raj Kundra was upto: Cops
The Day India Shocked the World: Reliving 1983 at Lord's
The Day India Shocked the World: Reliving 1983 at Lord's
Why Didn't Bumrah Bowl at the Death?
Why Didn't Bumrah Bowl at the Death?
6 Reasons Why India Lost Leeds Test
6 Reasons Why India Lost Leeds Test
Why Raj Kundra has no stake in Rajasthan Royals

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 10 Least Liveable Cities

webstory image 2

Cheesy Gnocchi: 45-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Delhi Is India's Robbery Capital

VIDEOS

Watch: Tears of joy as Shubhanshu Shukla's parents watch him create history2:57

Watch: Tears of joy as Shubhanshu Shukla's parents watch...

Sara and Aditya's airport look sparks buzz1:59

Sara and Aditya's airport look sparks buzz

Malaika looks hot in black0:57

Malaika looks hot in black

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD