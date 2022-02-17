News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'He deserves every rupee'

'He deserves every rupee'

By Rediff Cricket
February 17, 2022 09:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Harshal Patel

IMAGE: Harshal Patel was signed again by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore. Photograph: BCCI
 

Indian cricketers had a field day at the IPL 2021 auction. Harshal Patel was signed again by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore (Rs 107.5 million) at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Patel was part of India's Playing XI for the opening T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata, and ahead of the game, Sunil Gavaskar lavished praise on the 31-year-old bowler.

'Look, he deserves every penny, every rupee that he earned at the auction. He put in a fabulous performance last year. And the best part about Harshal Patel is how he has reinvented himself.'

'Earlier, he was a bowler batters were looking to face because he hardly had any change of pace. He was being taken for a lot of runs. He is learning from it, he has improved from that. Now, he is the bowler that batters do not want to face because they don't know what he is going to bowl,' Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Patel, playing for RCB, took a record-equalling 32 wickets in last year's IPL, which is the record for the joint-highest wickets by a bowler in a single edition of the league.

Gavaskar believes the amount of variations he has added in his repertoire makes him a batter's nightmare.

'He has got a very good yorker. He has got a slower bouncer. He has got a delivery that skids along quite nicely so he has got the works and he knows when to use it because of the experience he has had playing in the IPL for the last few years,' Gavaskar pointed out.

'He has only got better every year.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL: How Do The Players Get Paid?
IPL: How Do The Players Get Paid?
VOTE! Which Is The BEST IPL Team?
VOTE! Which Is The BEST IPL Team?
Bishnoi Makes Impact On Debut
Bishnoi Makes Impact On Debut
Champions League: Liverpool win at Inter; Bayern draw
Champions League: Liverpool win at Inter; Bayern draw
Bishnoi Makes Impact On Debut
Bishnoi Makes Impact On Debut
'Babu, don't worry. The Army has come'
'Babu, don't worry. The Army has come'
Pritika Swarup Makes Waves in New York
Pritika Swarup Makes Waves in New York

West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

More like this

'Venkatesh Iyer's positivity rubbed off on me'

'Venkatesh Iyer's positivity rubbed off on me'

Pollard on what went wrong for Windies in first T20

Pollard on what went wrong for Windies in first T20

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances