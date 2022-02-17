Bishnoi Makes Impact On Debut

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi celebrates Roston Chase's wicket, his first wicket in T20 Internationals, in Kolkata, February 16, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Making his debut in the series-opening T20I against the West Indies, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, Ravi Bishnoi couldn't have asked for a more stunning way to start his career.

Placed in the deep in the seventh over of the West Indies innings, Bishnoi gifted Nicholas Pooran a reprieve (he was batting on 8). Yuzvendra Chahal nearly had Pooran the first ball of his spell when the Windies batter smashed the ball above the bowler only to find Bishnoi waiting.

The rookie caught the ball in the deep, only to step back and run on to the ad cushions. Pooran got a six and a life!

'I was a bit nervous and excited. I had thought there was more space behind me and hence took the extra step,' Bishnoi told Star Sports during the mid-innings break.

Putting that false start behind him, Bishnoi soon made amends when he was handed the ball.

After a tidy first over, he struck twice in his second. He claimed Roston Chase and Rovman Powell in the same over.

He trapped Chase LBW for 4 -- the batter not picking up the googly and getting hit in front of the stumps.

Two balls later, Powell went after a flighted delivery, only to send the ball down the throat of Venkatesh Iyer at long-on.

The life to Pooran saw the batter score his sixth T20I half-ton, but it was still not good enough as the West Indies finished with a below par 157 for 7 in their 20 overs, Bishnoi getting redemption and winning the Player of the Match.

'It's a dream to play for India and it felt good. I was nervous at the start, but wanted to contribute for the team as we know the West Indies is one of the strongest teams in T20 cricket,' Bishnoi said at the post-match presentation.

'It's slightly a challenge to grip the ball when there's dew. I never thought about this (winning the Player of the Match) but it's a dream come true moment for me,' Bishnoi, who was an early pick at the Lucknow SuperGiants, added.

With figures of 2 for 17 and a Player of the match honour, Bishnoi may be -- just may be -- one for the long haul.