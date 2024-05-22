News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Harmeet shines as USA stun Bangladesh in 1st T20I!

Harmeet shines as USA stun Bangladesh in 1st T20I!

May 22, 2024 09:15 IST
IMAGE: It was only the US's second win over a top-tier, ICC Full Member nation in T20s, coming two-and-a-half years after their first against Ireland in 2021. Photograph: USA Cricket/Instagram

Helped by a burly batsman from New Zealand and a former India junior, the United States savoured a confidence-boosting, five-wicket win over Bangladesh in a T20I World Cup warmup on Tuesday, just over a week out from co-hosting the tournament.

 

Batting all-rounder Corey Anderson, who played 13 Tests and over 80 white-ball matches for New Zealand, clobbered an unbeaten 34 to help the US chase down Bangladesh's 153/6 with three balls to spare in Prairie View, Texas.

Harmeet Singh, who played Under-19 cricket for India, joined Anderson in a match-winning, 62-run partnership, finishing 33 not out after hammering three sixes.

It was only the US's second win over a top-tier, ICC Full Member nation in T20s, coming two-and-a-half years after their first against Ireland in 2021.

IMAGE: Harmeet Singh, who struck three sixes in his 33 not out, was named man of the match. Photograph: USA Cricket/Instagram

Ranked 19th in T20 cricket, the Monank Patel-captained US have little chance of advancing beyond the group stage at the 20-nation World Cup co-hosted with the West Indies.

However, the Bangladesh upset in the series-opener raises hopes the Americans will not be embarrassed in front of home fans.

The US ease into the T20 World Cup against fellow cricketing minnows Canada in Dallas on June 1.

Matches against global titans Pakistan and India then follow before the US play Ireland in their final match of the group phase.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
