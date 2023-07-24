News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Harmanpreet to miss two Asian Games matches? ICC mulls punishment

Harmanpreet to miss two Asian Games matches? ICC mulls punishment

Source: PTI
July 24, 2023 22:14 IST
IMAGE: Following her outburst, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur could miss the opening matches of the Asian Games. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur could well miss first two games in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games on charges of equipment abuse and public criticism of match officials after the tied third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Harmanpreet was adjudged leg before off a Nahida Akter delivery while trying to sweep but she claimed that she got a bottom edge and in a fit of rage shattered the stumps before walking back to the pavilion.

Later at the post match presentation ceremony, she termed the level of umpiring as "pathetic" and also sarcastically asked the umpires to be called to join the teams for trophy ceremony.

Her boorish behaviour had prompted Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana to walk away with her team and urge her Indian counterpart to learn some "manners".

 

"There is still some deliberation going on whether she should get three demerit points or four as there are two charges -- match equipment abuse and criticism of match officials.

"In case there are four demerit points in a space of 24 months, you either miss a Test or two limited over games -- in this case first two games of Asiad. In case, it is three, then she will only cop financial penalty," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The charges against Harmanpreet has been pressed by ICC international panel match referee Akter Ahmed, who is also from Bangladesh.

Both teams were locked at identical score of 225 and three-match ODI series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
