HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Hardik Reveals Rockstar Mindset Behind His Return

Hardik Reveals Rockstar Mindset Behind His Return

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 10, 2025 12:29 IST

x

Injuries test you mentally; wanted to come back stronger, bigger, better: Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya made a memorable comeback to the Indian team, smashing a blistering half-century to power India to a thumping 101-run win over South Africa in the first T20 International. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya feels a positive mindset has helped him return to the ground "stronger, bigger and better" after injury setbacks and believes he has become a more confident player by trusting his skill-sets.

 

Pandya's return from a nearly two-month layoff due left quadriceps injury propelled India to a massive 101-run win against South Africa in the opening T20I in Cuttack on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old all-rounder blazed to an unbeaten 28-ball 59 and 1/16 with the ball as he announced his return to the side after suffering the injury during the Asia Cup.

"My mindset was really about coming back stronger, bigger, better. Injuries test you mentally and at the same point in time, it kind of puts a lot of doubts... and a lot of credit to the loved ones," said Pandya in a video posted on bcci.tv.

"I've stood strong, I've done a lot of things with grace and that has helped me to become even more confident, back myself and really trust my skillset... I really believe in myself as a player. I've always believed that if you don't believe in yourself, how would others believe you," Pandya, who will be a key member in India's T20 World Cup campaign in two-months' time," added.

The cricketer said that he is someone who derives confidence from within and doesn't bother too much about what others think about him.

"I think I have been a very honest, very real person in life as well, which has helped me a lot. I don't really sugarcoat a lot of things in my life. It's never about the other person, it's never about how others think or how others perceive. It's always about how I feel inside."

"Now, it's time where Hardik Pandya wants to just play the sport, enjoy every second on the ground... and bigger and better will be the motto in my life."

Pandya says he derives a energy from the crowd, which helps him live up to the expectations.

"You should be a rockstar. You come, perform for 10 minutes and the crowd goes berserk, I think that has been the biggest motivation for me."

Pandya turned a hostile Mumbai crowd, when he moved in as Mumbai Indians skipper from Gujarat Titans in 2024, into loving fans with his triumphant performance in the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

"Life has thrown a lot of lemons at me, I've always though I'll make a lemonade," he said. Every time I walk in, I feel like all the crowd is just waiting... they've come for this moment to watch me bat.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Comeback man Pandya steals the show!
Comeback man Pandya steals the show!
PIX: 74 all out! India hammer South Africa in 1st T20I
PIX: 74 all out! India hammer South Africa in 1st T20I
A century of sixes for Hardik Pandya!
A century of sixes for Hardik Pandya!
Did Bumrah Overstep? No-Ball Controversy Erupts
Did Bumrah Overstep? No-Ball Controversy Erupts
'He Got a Raw Deal': Samson Snub Sparks Debate
'He Got a Raw Deal': Samson Snub Sparks Debate

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Salman Khan attends the auction ceremony of the Third Season of ISPL1:28

Salman Khan attends the auction ceremony of the Third...

Panipat weaves tradition and technology into global textile hub4:59

Panipat weaves tradition and technology into global...

Sushmita Sen Shares a Fun Moment with the Paps!0:40

Sushmita Sen Shares a Fun Moment with the Paps!

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO