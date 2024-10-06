News
Bajrang Dal stages protest against Bangla Cricket Team

Bajrang Dal stages protest against Bangla Cricket Team

Source: PTI
October 06, 2024 20:50 IST
IMAGE: Several right-wing groups have been protesting against the India-Bangladesh series citing alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. Photograph: BCCI

Bajrang Dal workers on Sunday showed black flags when the Bangladesh cricket team passed along the Mela Ground ahead of their T20 match against India in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

Police officials said some workers were detained in connection with the black flag protest.

Several right-wing groups have been protesting against the Bangladesh team citing alleged atrocities against Hindus in that country after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August.

 

The district administration had issued prohibitory orders a few days ago banning such protests in an effort to keep the game incident-free, while police has deployed more than 2,500 personnel to maintain law and order.

"The way Hindus have been treated in Bangladesh has hurt the sentiments of all of us. Because of such incidents, we protested against Bangladesh here in the afternoon," Bajrang Dal Madhya Bharat vice president Pappu Verma told reporters.

Hindu Mahasabha national vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj claimed shops remained closed till 1pm in the city's Lashkar area in support of the outfit's protest call.

Meanwhile, the area around Madhavrao Scindia Stadium, where the game will be played, saw heavy police deployment with only those with valid tickets being allowed to enter beyond a point.

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

