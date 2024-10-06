Bajrang Dal stages protest against Bangla Cricket Team

IMAGE: Several right-wing groups have been protesting against the India-Bangladesh series citing alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. Photograph: BCCI IMAGE: Several right-wing groups have been protesting against the India-Bangladesh series citing alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Bajrang Dal workers on Sunday showed black flags when the Bangladesh cricket team passed along the Mela Ground ahead of their T20 match against India in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

Police officials said some workers were detained in connection with the black flag protest.

Several right-wing groups have been protesting against the Bangladesh team citing alleged atrocities against Hindus in that country after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August.

The district administration had issued prohibitory orders a few days ago banning such protests in an effort to keep the game incident-free, while police has deployed more than 2,500 personnel to maintain law and order.

"The way Hindus have been treated in Bangladesh has hurt the sentiments of all of us. Because of such incidents, we protested against Bangladesh here in the afternoon," Bajrang Dal Madhya Bharat vice president Pappu Verma told reporters.

Hindu Mahasabha national vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj claimed shops remained closed till 1pm in the city's Lashkar area in support of the outfit's protest call.

Meanwhile, the area around Madhavrao Scindia Stadium, where the game will be played, saw heavy police deployment with only those with valid tickets being allowed to enter beyond a point.