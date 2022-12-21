Rathour feels Bangladesh Tests are good practice

IMAGE: India thrash Bangladesh in first Test at Chattogram Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

The ongoing two-match Test series against Bangladesh is a perfect preparation for the Indian batters before they take on Australia at home on "similar turning tracks" for the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy, batting coach Vikram Rathour said on Wednesday.

India thrashed Bangladesh by 188 runs on a difficult track in Chattogram to lead the series 1-0.

On the second spot in the World Test Championships standings, India will be keen to complete a clean sweep in Bangladesh before they take on table-toppers Australia in the high-profile four-Test series set to begin in Nagpur on February 9.

"You expect wickets to turn in the sub-continent, and after this, we will be playing an important series against Australia where wickets are expected to turn," Rathour said on the eve of the second and final Test in Mirpur.

"So it's good practice for us. It will be good preparation for the Indian batters. We are not discussing anything tactically but looking forward to playing good cricket."

The Indian batters did well in the opening Test with young opener Shubman Gill cracking his maiden century in the longest format and veteran Cheteshwar Pujara scoring a 130-ball 102 not out in the second innings, his 19th Test century after almost 4 years.

Stand-in skipper KL Rahul, however, found the going tough as he was dismissed for 22 and 23, while Virat Kohli was removed by left-arm spinner Taijul Islam with a beauty in the first innings in Chattogram. The former India captain was unbeaten on 19 in the second essay.

Rathour, who had a long session with Rahul and Kohli hoped the two batters will come good in the second Test.

Asked what was he discussing with Rahul, the batting coach said: "I'm not going to get into those discussions, these discussions keep happening, a few things he was looking at and there's nothing to be concerned about. He was just working on something."

"We are looking forward to both of them scoring runs. Hoping to see big innings from both of them from this match."

Kohli has recently ended his long wait for an international century, first getting to the mark in the T20Is against Afghanistan and then in the ODIs against Bangladesh.

Kohli is now due for a Test century which he last scored against Bangladesh in their first Day/Night Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2019.

About the wicket, Rathour said: "We're expecting this one to have a bit more bounce and turn than the previous one. We look to play according to the situation."

"We are fine whatever wicket we get. We have absolutely no issues from our side. However it plays, we have to put up as many runs as we can and put up a good score if we bat first."

"We batted well definitely, but we bowled really well. It was a tough surface to get 20 wickets-- slow and low, especially in the second innings."