News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will India have separate captain, coach for T20s?

Will India have separate captain, coach for T20s?

December 20, 2022 09:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid could be replaced as India's captain and head coach respectively in T20 Internationals. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

The appointment of the new selection committee, central contracts for players and having separate captain and head coach for the different formats are likely to be discussed in BCCI's Apex Council meeting which will be held virtually on Wednesday.

 

The Indian team is likely to get a new captain and coach in T20 Internationals after their disappointing loss to England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. Skipper Rohit Sharma does not have many years left as a player and Hardik Pandya is set to replace him as the captain in T20 cricket.

It is likely that a decision could be made on split coaching for the Indian team. Rahul Dravid could stay as coach in Tests and ODIs, while a new coach could take over of the T20 team.

BCCI is also not happy with the performance of the Indian team's support staff, especially fielding coach T Dilip and the physio and some changes are likely in that department.

But, the review of the Indian team's below-par performances in the T20 World Cup or in the Bangladesh ODI series are not on the agenda.

The new BCCI central contracts are likely to be discussed as a part of the meeting and star T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav is set to get a promotion.

The appointment of the new selection committee is also likely to be approved as a part of the meeting.

BCCI is also likely to discuss the status of two of the team's primary jersey sponsors -- BYJUs and MPL.

It is likely that an infrastructure sub-committee is formed and venues for upcoming series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia are discussed.

Injury management is also likely to be an important topic in the meeting, with players like Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja spending considerable time on the sidelines with injuries.

The BCCI is also likely to take a call on India vs Australia pink ball Test in Ahmedabad during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Blind cricket in India needs a look
Blind cricket in India needs a look
Football fever hits the Indian cricket team
Football fever hits the Indian cricket team
How India were made to 'work really hard' for victory
How India were made to 'work really hard' for victory
Sara Suits Up In Style
Sara Suits Up In Style
Covid to grip the world, kill millions in 90 days: Doc
Covid to grip the world, kill millions in 90 days: Doc
India boosts border infra to meet Chinese aggression
India boosts border infra to meet Chinese aggression
Martinez Made Messi's Dream Happen
Martinez Made Messi's Dream Happen

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Does Malala Know To Play Cricket?

Does Malala Know To Play Cricket?

Cricketers to wear floppy hats in Warne tribute at MCG

Cricketers to wear floppy hats in Warne tribute at MCG

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances