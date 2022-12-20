Will India have separate captain, coach for T20s?

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid could be replaced as India's captain and head coach respectively in T20 Internationals. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

The appointment of the new selection committee, central contracts for players and having separate captain and head coach for the different formats are likely to be discussed in BCCI's Apex Council meeting which will be held virtually on Wednesday.

The Indian team is likely to get a new captain and coach in T20 Internationals after their disappointing loss to England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. Skipper Rohit Sharma does not have many years left as a player and Hardik Pandya is set to replace him as the captain in T20 cricket.



It is likely that a decision could be made on split coaching for the Indian team. Rahul Dravid could stay as coach in Tests and ODIs, while a new coach could take over of the T20 team.



BCCI is also not happy with the performance of the Indian team's support staff, especially fielding coach T Dilip and the physio and some changes are likely in that department.



But, the review of the Indian team's below-par performances in the T20 World Cup or in the Bangladesh ODI series are not on the agenda.



The new BCCI central contracts are likely to be discussed as a part of the meeting and star T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav is set to get a promotion.



The appointment of the new selection committee is also likely to be approved as a part of the meeting.



BCCI is also likely to discuss the status of two of the team's primary jersey sponsors -- BYJUs and MPL.



It is likely that an infrastructure sub-committee is formed and venues for upcoming series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia are discussed.



Injury management is also likely to be an important topic in the meeting, with players like Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja spending considerable time on the sidelines with injuries.



The BCCI is also likely to take a call on India vs Australia pink ball Test in Ahmedabad during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.