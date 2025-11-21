HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hardik Pandya Engaged?

November 21, 2025 06:19 IST

x

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Fans spot a ring on Maheika Sharma... sparks engagement buzz. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram
 

Hardik Pandya may have meant to share a wholesome 'My big 3' update with Maheika Sharma, little Agastya from training, and his pets but fans zoomed in on something else: a ring on Maheika's ring finger.

Now the Internet wants to know: Did Hardik get engaged?

Hardik Pandya

In one of the most shared photos, Hardik and Maheika are seen praying together, another picture shows Hardik planting a kiss on Maheika's cheek. The couple also shared glimpses of their fitness routine.

Hardik Pandya

In one playful shot, Hardik lifts Maheika on his shoulder as she captures a mirror selfie.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya

With Hardik choosing to spotlight Maheika so prominently and affectionately -- fans are wondering if these posts are more than just a photo dump.

For now, the cricketer hasn't confirmed anything. But his 'Big 3' caption, paired with the blue heart and Om emojis, has only fuelled conversations about whether an engagement announcement may be around the corner.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya

REDIFF CRICKET
