Hardik becomes India's 5th highest T20I run-getter

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya fired 4 fours and as many sixes while scoring 53 off only 30 balls during the fourth T20I against England at Pune on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Hardik Pandya overtook former India batter Shikhar Dhawan to become the country's fifth-highest run-getter in T20 Internationals.

He accomplished the feat during the fourth T20I against England at Pune on Friday.

During the match, which India won by 15 runs, the all-rounder scored a breezy 53 off 34 balls, including seven fours and two sixes, lifting India from a poor 79 for 5 to 181 for 9 in their 20 overs.

His runs came at a strike rate of over 155.

Pandya now has 1,803 runs, at an average of 28.17, and a strike rate of 141.63, from 113 T20Is and 89 innings.

He has scored five half-centuries, with best score of 71 not out.

On the other hand, Dhawan scored 1,759 runs, at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 126.36, with a best score of 92 and 11 fifties in 66 innings, in 68 matches.

India’s highest run-getter in T20Is is former T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma, with 4,231 runs in 159 matches and 151 innings, at an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 140.89.

He has five centuries and 32 fifties, with a best score of 121*.

He is followed by Virat Kohli (4,188 runs in 125 matches, at an average of 48.69, with a century and 38 fifties) and Suryakumar Yadav (2,596 runs in 82 matches and 78 innings at an average of 38.74, with four centuries and 21 fifties).