HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Hardik becomes India's 5th highest T20I run-getter

Hardik becomes India's 5th highest T20I run-getter

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 01, 2025 10:46 IST

x

Hardik Pandya fired 4 fours and as many sixes while scoring 53 off only 30 balls during the fourth T20I against England at Pune on Friday.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya fired 4 fours and as many sixes while scoring 53 off only 30 balls during the fourth T20I against England at Pune on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Hardik Pandya overtook former India batter Shikhar Dhawan to become the country's fifth-highest run-getter in T20 Internationals.

He accomplished the feat during the fourth T20I against England at Pune on Friday.

 

During the match, which India won by 15 runs, the all-rounder scored a breezy 53 off 34 balls, including seven fours and two sixes, lifting India from a poor 79 for 5 to 181 for 9 in their 20 overs.

His runs came at a strike rate of over 155.

Pandya now has 1,803 runs, at an average of 28.17, and a strike rate of 141.63, from 113 T20Is and 89 innings.

He has scored five half-centuries, with best score of 71 not out.

On the other hand, Dhawan scored 1,759 runs, at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 126.36, with a best score of 92 and 11 fifties in 66 innings, in 68 matches.

India’s highest run-getter in T20Is is former T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma, with 4,231 runs in 159 matches and 151 innings, at an average of 32.05 and a strike rate of 140.89.

He has five centuries and 32 fifties, with a best score of 121*.

He is followed by Virat Kohli (4,188 runs in 125 matches, at an average of 48.69, with a century and 38 fifties) and Suryakumar Yadav (2,596 runs in 82 matches and 78 innings at an average of 38.74, with four centuries and 21 fifties).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Was Harshit Rana's Inclusion Fair?
Was Harshit Rana's Inclusion Fair?
PIX: India outclass England, seal 5-match T20I series
PIX: India outclass England, seal 5-match T20I series
Buttler's frustration: Dube's drop changed everything
Buttler's frustration: Dube's drop changed everything
Moving in right direction: SKY on India's T20 Intent
Moving in right direction: SKY on India's T20 Intent
England fume over controversial sub, India seal series
England fume over controversial sub, India seal series

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 2

Nothing Phone 3a Series Coming In March

webstory image 3

8 Tasty, Wholesome Recipes With Cabbage

VIDEOS

US President Trump imposes tariffs on Mexico, China, Canada from today3:35

US President Trump imposes tariffs on Mexico, China,...

Trump steps down from Air Force One, arrives in Florida2:13

Trump steps down from Air Force One, arrives in Florida

US President Trump departs White House, en route to Mar-A-Lago1:11

US President Trump departs White House, en route to...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD