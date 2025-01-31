HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Moving in right direction: SKY on India's T20 Intent

Source: PTI
January 31, 2025 23:38 IST

'This is one thing we've been talking about -- expressing yourself and batting the same way as in the nets. I think we are moving in the right direction'

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav lauded his team for their resilience after they recovered from a disastrous start. Photograph: BCCI

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav lauded his team's resilience after a disastrous start, crediting Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube for steering the innings to a competitive total in their 15-run victory over England in the fourth T20I in Pune on Friday.

India found themselves reeling at 12/3 in the second over, but Pandya and Dube stabilised the innings, guiding the hosts to 181/9.

 

"We didn't want to go back after 12/3. Three wickets in one over was too much. The way Hardik and Dube showed their experience was great," Suryakumar said after India's 15-run win.

Highlighting India's intent, the India skipper said, "This is one thing we've been talking about -- expressing yourself and batting the same way as in the nets. I think we are moving in the right direction."

Dube, however, was struck on the helmet in the final over and was substituted, paving the way for Harshit Rana's unexpected yet dream T20I debut.

"I knew we could control the game after the powerplay. We picked a few wickets. Post drinks, Harshit Rana came in as the third seamer and delivered," Suryakumar said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
