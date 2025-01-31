Buttler's frustration: Dube's drop changed everything!

'We started brilliantly, taking wickets in the powerplay, and we were in a great position at the end of the batting powerplay. We should have gone on to win the game'

IMAGE: A visibly frustrated Jos Buttler reflected on his team's missed opportunity. Photograph: BCCI

In the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Friday, Jos Buttler's England faced off against Suryakumar Yadav's India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Despite a spirited effort, England fell short by 15 runs, losing the match and with it, the T20I series.

In the post-match presentation, a visibly frustrated Buttler reflected on his team's missed opportunity. He acknowledged the strong start but rued their failure to capitalise on the early breakthroughs.

"We started brilliantly, taking wickets in the powerplay, and we were in a great position at the end of the batting powerplay. We should have gone on to win the game," Buttler said.

Buttler pinpointed a key moment that swung the match in India's favour—dropping Shivam Dube early on. Dube went on to play a match-changing knock, and Buttler was quick to highlight the cost of that missed chance.

"We did some really good things in the game. We dropped Dube first ball, and he went on to play a really good innings. With the bat, we were in a fantastic position and lost a couple of key wickets," Buttler explained.

Despite their strong start, England's inability to build on the early success ultimately proved costly, as India held their nerve to seal the 15-run win and clinch the series.