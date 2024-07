Photograph: Kind courtesy Bageshwar Dham Sarkar/X

Kuldeep Yadav paid a visit to the Bageshwar Dham temple in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, before departing for the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

A video of his visit was shared by Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's social media handle.

Kuldeep sought religious leader Dhirendra Kumar Shastri's blessings on the eve of Guru Poornima.

Kuldeep returns to the Indian squad for the ODIs against Sri Lanka.