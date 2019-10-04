Harbhajan to exit 'The Hundred' draft; will play for CSK

October 04, 2019 21:55 IST

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh was included in Players' Draft for 'The Hundred' league in the United Kingdom at a base price of GBP 100,000. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI

Senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh clarified that he will be playing the next edition of Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings and will withdraw his name from the Players' Draft of the new 'The Hundred' league in the United Kingdom.

There was a flutter after Harbhajan was included in Players' Draft at a base price of GBP 100,000 for the ambitious project, but being an active cricketer, rules of the Board of Control for Cricket in India would not have allowed him to play without a formal announcement of retirement.

"For me, Indian Premier League and Chennai Super Kings remain priorities. I have had two good seasons with CSK where we played two finals. So, right now, a good third season is what I am looking at," Harbhajan said.

Asked to clear the air, India's third highest wicket-taker in Tests said: "I respect rules laid down by my parent body. I will never flout any BCCI rule. If that means withdrawing my name from the draft, so be it. I will withdraw my name."

However, he admitted that the concept of the 100-ball format does excite him even though he won't be able to take part for the time being.

"I don’t want to break any rules, but I find the concept interesting. As and when the rules allow me to play, I would definitely like to be a part of it," the 'Turbanator' said.

Harbhajan is currently doing commentary for the India-South Africa series. It is expected that he will be back in training after the series as he will be playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (National T20) for Punjab to get some game time.