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Home  » Cricket » '#BringBackBhuvi': Ashwin wants Bhuvneshwar back in India's T20I team

'#BringBackBhuvi': Ashwin wants Bhuvneshwar back in India's T20I team

By REDIIFF CRICKET
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May 11, 2026 13:10 IST

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Ravichandran Ashwin backed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a return to India’s T20I side after the RCB pacer’s match-winning spell and late heroics against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 4 for 23 before hitting a match-winning six in RCB's thrilling win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 4 for 23 before hitting a match-winning six in RCB's thrilling win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points

  • Ashwin coined the hashtag “#BringBackBhuvi” after Bhuvneshwar’s match-winning display for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians.
  • Ashwin praised Bhuvneshwar’s ability to bowl effectively with the new ball and at the death.
  • He highlighted Bhuvneshwar’s dismissal of Rohit Sharma as a "proper Test-match" delivery.
  • Bhuvneshwar also removed Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav during a superb opening spell.
  • Ashwin praised Bhuvneshwar’s ability to bowl with the new ball and execute under pressure at the death.

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Bhuvneshwar Kumar to make a return to India’s T20I setup after the veteran seamer played a vital hand in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s dramatic two-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 in Raipur on Sunday.

Bhuvneshwar produced a match-winning all-round display, finishing with 4-23 before later smashing a crucial six in the final over to help RCB edge Mumbai Indians in a last-ball thriller.

 

Ashwin said Bhuvneshwar had put on string of strong performances to merit a comeback to the Indian team.

'Hashtag 'BringBackBhuvi', I’d love to see him being considered for the T20I side. Tick with the new ball, able to complete the death overs nicely, and if you need a six under pressure, he’s hammering that as well in the toughest part of the ground,” Ashwin told JioStar.

'That was proper Test-match bowling after he realised there was something in the surface. He keeps testing you as an opening batter. To dismiss Rohit Sharma with that peach, a slower ball that just swung, was quite incredible,” Ashwin observed.

Bhuvneshwar ripped into MI's top order with a superb opening spell that removed Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav on a surface offering seam movement and uneven bounce.

Ashwin also highlighted Bhuvneshwar’s team-first approach during the death overs, where the seamer chose execution over personal milestones.

'And later on, he was selfless enough to execute the yorker when he could have gone for a fourth wicket. Extremely happy for him,' he added.

After the match, RCB's, Krunal Pandya hailed pacer Bhuvneshwar as "one of the best bowlers India has ever produced".

Speaking about the match in the post-match presser, Krunal was full of praise for the Indian pace veteran.

'He is one of the best bowlers India has produced. He played all formats for India for several years. It is not like he bowls in the middle overs. He bowls in powerplay, which is hard; death overs are even harder. In IPL, he has played over 200 games and has bowled at an economy rate of around seven. The way he has consistently done his job silently, he is a champion bowler,' Krunal said.

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