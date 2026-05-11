I still see Punjab-RCB as IPL 2026 finalists: Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar backed Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to reach the IPL 2026 final, saying PBKS can recover strongly despite their recent losing streak.

IMAGE: RCB captain Rajat Patidar and Punjab Kings Shreyas Iyer with the IPL trophy ahead of the IPL 2025 final. Photograph: IPL/X

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that he still backs Punjab Kings to make the IPL 2026 final alongside defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Key Points Punjab Kings have suffered three consecutive defeats in the middle phase of the tournament.

Gavaskar believes a few losses can help teams reset and avoid complacency.

He said Punjab would be determined to prevent self-doubt from creeping into the squad.

Gavaskar criticised Delhi Capitals for repeatedly losing matches they should have won.

PBKS are looking to return to winning ways at a crucial stage of the tournament.

PBKS, have suffered a mid-season slump with a hat-trick of losses but Gavaskar reckons Shreyas Iyer's boys have it in them to get back to winning ways.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Gavaskar said: 'I would still back Punjab Kings. Sometimes, a couple of losses can actually help a team reset and avoid complacency. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have lost games they should have won, and that has been a recurring issue for them this season.

"Punjab will know how important this stage of the tournament is, and they would not want self-doubt creeping in with another defeat. I still see Punjab Kings and RCB as my finalists for this season,' he said.

Punjab Kings could find an easy meal in the form of a struggling Delhi Capitals, who have endured a tough run so far with seven losses in 11 matches.

They face-off in Dharamsala on Monday.