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'Virat will do Virat things': RCB stay calm over Kohli slump

By REDIFF CRICKET
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May 11, 2026 12:16 IST

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RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya backed Virat Kohli to bounce back after two golden ducks, calling him a 'different beast' while praising his aura and hunger despite a brief dip in form.

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck, his second successive no score against Mumbai Indians, in Raipur on Sunday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck, his second successive no score against Mumbai Indians, in Raipur on Sunday. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Krunal Pandya backed Virat Kohli to bounce back strongly after two golden ducks.
  • Krunal described Kohli as a “different beast” with immense hunger and confidence.
  • Kohli has managed only 28 runs in his last three innings despite an otherwise strong IPL season.
  • The RCB star has scored 379 runs in 11 innings at an average of 42.11 and strike rate above 163.
  • Krunal said the team is not worried about Kohli’s temporary dip in form.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya backed star batter Virat Kohli to bounce back after two successive golden ducks, saying that the franchise is not troubled by his recent dip in form.

 

While RCB edged Mumbai Indians (MI) in a last-ball thriller, it was not the best night for the fans of the Red and Gold brigade as Kohli succumbed to his second successive golden duck of the season.

Virat has managed just 28 runs in his last three innings.

With 379 runs in 11 innings at an average of 42.11, a strike rate of above 163 and three half-centuries, Kohli has done well so far, but hasn't been truly consistent. He also isn't converting his starts into big innings.

'Virat Kohli is a champion player. When he fails for two games, I get more excited because I know he will come back. We are never tense about him. He is a different beast, he has a lot of hunger. From here on, I am sure Virat Kohli will do Virat Kohli things,' Krunal said.

Krunal, who played a sensational knock of 73 in 46 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes during a chase of 167 runs on a spicy Raipur wicket that offered uneven bounce, spoke on comparisons with his similar 73-run knock against Delhi Capitals last season at Delhi.

The situations in both matches were similar, as back then, RCB was 26/3 while chasing 163 runs, with Virat and Krunal putting on a match-winning 119-run stand and both scoring half-centuries.

Krunal, however, holds this knock as even more special, given the tricky wicket and the pressure to win matches consistently at the back end of the tournament after two successive losses.

'The situation was the same as last year's game against DC, we were 25/3. But I had a GOAT standing on the other side. When Virat is here, things are easier. His energy and aura always help you. That wicket was tough. But this one is more special as we lost wickets consistently, faced a lot of pressure, and it was crucial to win this 11th match we were playing,' he added.

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