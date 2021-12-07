News
Harbhajan set to join support staff of IPL franchise

Harbhajan set to join support staff of IPL franchise

Source: PTI
December 07, 2021 18:01 IST
Rahul Tripathi is hoisted by Harbhajan Singh after hitting the winning six for Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 against Delhi Capitals, in Sharjah.

IMAGE: Rahul Tripathi is hoisted by Harbhajan Singh after hitting the winning six for Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 against Delhi Capitals, in Sharjah. Photograph: BCCI

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will be seen in a different avatar during next year's Indian Premier League, as a key member of the support staff in one of the high-profile franchises.

 

The 41-year-old, who featured in a few matches during the first phase of last IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders, did not play a game in the UAE leg of the league.

Harbhajan is expected to officially announce his retirement from competitive cricket sometime next week and after that he will decide on an offer to be a part of the support staff of a franchise.

"The role could be that of a consultant, mentor or part of the advisory group, but the franchise with which he is talking are keen to use his vast experience. He will take active part in also helping the franchise decide on their auction picks," an IPL source privy to the development said on condition of anonymity.

Harbhajan has always shown keen interest in grooming players and that was also his role in the later years with Mumbai Indians, where he spent a fruitful decade.

At KKR last year, Harbhajan spent a lot of time guiding Varun Chakravarthy, who has been an integral part of the franchise for last the two seasons.

Venkatesh Iyer, the find of the last IPL, had revealed that it was Harbhajan who told him after a few net sessions that he will be a big hit in the league even before he played a single game.

During the last season, KKR's chief coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Eoin Morgan also paid heed to Harbhajan's advice in team selection matters.

"Look, Harbhajan wanted to make a formal announcement of his retirement after the season is over. He has had extended talks with one of the franchises which has shown keen interest, but he would like to talk about it only when the deal is formally inked," the source said.

