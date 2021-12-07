News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Anderson fit but rested for first Ashes Test: Buttler

Anderson fit but rested for first Ashes Test: Buttler

Last updated on: December 07, 2021 09:21 IST
IMAGE: James Anderson, who trained on Monday, was expected to play in the Ashes opener at the Gabba on Wednesday, but will instead be replaced by all-rounder Chris Woakes. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

England paceman James Anderson will be rested for the first Ashes Test against Australia but he is fit to play, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler said.

 

Buttler was speaking after media reports that Anderson had been ruled out of the match, which starts at the Gabba on Wednesday, due to a calf strain.

"Jimmy is not going to play but he is fit," Buttler told reporters in Brisbane on Tuesday.

"He was bowling again today ... had a few spells in the truncated match.

"(It's) just a precautionary measure with an incredibly long series ahead."

Pressed on whether Anderson was always going to be rested, Buttler said: "All I've seen is Jimmy has been bowling and bowling well ... He looks good to me but sorry I can't answer that question."

Buttler said paceman Stuart Broad and all-rounder Ben Stokes are both fit and available for selection.

He said Stokes, who has had a long break from the game and struggled with a finger problem, would be able to bowl a normal workload.

"Ben is fit to play. He's been performing very nicely in the nets," said Buttler.

"It's a massive plus for us as a side."

England are bidding to win the Ashes in Australia for the first time since claiming a 3-1 victory in the 2010/11 series.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
