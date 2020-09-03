Harbhajan likely to miss IPL

Source:

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh is yet to make his availability known to the Chennai Super Kings. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI

Chennai Super Kings could miss out on the services of senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh as he is yet to join the team in the UAE for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that while he is yet to officially inform the franchise about his availability, the team is preparing for life minus Harbhajan in this edition of the cash-rich league.

"He has not sent in any official communication and that is expected by today evening or tomorrow. But the team management has been told to prepare for the scenario wherein they may miss his services," the source said.

Last week, Suresh Raina’s shocking decision of leaving the team and returning home came as a big jolt as he has been an integral part of the franchise from the first season of the IPL. While he did play for Gujarat Lions when CSK was suspended, he returned to the fold when CSK made a return to the league in 2018.

While there have been a lot of things said about Raina's sudden departure, the former India batsman has made it clear that it was a personal decision and he came back for his family. While he has gone on to add that one might see him back in the team this season itself, CSK as a cricketing unit has not reacted to the same.